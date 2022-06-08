The four-hands dining experience will only run for two nights…

Treat your senses to something new with a special one-off dinner at funky French brasserie, Le Guépard. The Alserkal Avenue spot is hosting a four-hands dinner with its in-house chef, Yanis Yahoui, better known as Chef Yax, and French Michelin-level chef Omar Dhiab.

On Thursday June 16 and Friday June 17, the two chefs will collaborate on an experimental dinner designed to ‘draw the diner’s attention deeper into the flavours and textures’. The seven-course menu, priced at Dhs600 per person, promises to leave a long-lasting impression with a list of ingredients kept firmly under wraps until opening night.

Both chefs have drawn inspiration from their colourful careers working in some of the best kitchens that France and Dubai have to offer. Chef Yax began his career at a fine dining restaurant in London before moving to Dubai in 2018 and has worked at high end restaurants including La Cantine du Faubourg and Ossiano. Chef Omar will open his own restaurant in Paris in September 2022.

If you’re yet to check out Le Guépard, prepare for a unique evening. The creative space features a long dining table with colourful tablescaping and glamorous chandeliers. Guests sit together in a room with heavy red curtains with hanging portraits around the perimeter and patterned table cloths cleverly clashing with the chequered floor.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, June 16 and 17, 8.30pm, Dhs600. @le_guepard_dubai

Images: Provided