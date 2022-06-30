Join What’s On for a tour inside Riva Del Lusso – a signature villa that could be all yours… for a cool Dhs147 million

Extravagance and modern luxury have a bold new address in Dubai: Frond G on Palm Jumeirah, now better known as the world’s third ‘Billionaires Row’.

Joining two prestigious international neighbourhoods – Manhattan’s 57th Street and The Bishops Avenue in London – the ultra-exclusive Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah is currently home to 13 signature villas and is dominated by Alpago Properties who have started developing six of these opulent masterpieces, which, when complete, will offer a range of villas priced between Dhs120 million to Dhs300 million for each villa.

For the past year, demand in Dubai’s luxury market has skyrocketed from its 2020 lows as well-off international buyers have flocked to the city looking to put their grandiose roots firmly in UAE soil, and Billionaires Row on the Palm is the perfect new corridor for them.

“The Dubai high-end residential segment has been marching ahead with spectacular growth,” says Murat Ayyildiz, Chairman Of Alpago Group. “Being the playground of the world’s wealthiest individuals, ultra-luxurious residences are more important now than ever. These incredible signature villas offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially designed to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle… and we are proud to be at the forefront of establishing Dubai’s Middle East’s ‘billionaires’ row’”, Ayyildiz added.

With prices of villas ranging from Dhs120 million and up, these properties are some of the most unique – and expensive – villas on the market both regionally and internationally. Selling Sunset eat your heart out…

So what does a Billionaires’ Row villa look like? We take a tour inside one…

Riva Del Lusso is a 10,000 sq. ft beachfront signature villa located on the illustrious Frond G of Palm Jumeirah. It features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, private beach access, and a private swimming pool.

Riva del Lusso is the result of the collaboration between Massimo Castagna and the multi-award-winning firms SAOTA, Interni Design Experience & CK architecture.

Being located on Frond G, Riva Del Lusso is surrounded by the Gulf with unrivalled views of Atlantis and Royal Atlantis.

There’s an enormous custom-made basement parking – the first of its kind on the Palm – that’s big enough to fit eight of your supercars.

Deep pockets? Riva Del Lusso is now on the market for any prospective buyers. Visit alpagoproperties.com.