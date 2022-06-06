The American pop-rockers will perform on Saturday November 12…

If the songs Counting Stars and Love Runs Out get your toes tapping, then you’ll be excited to hear that the band behind the hits, OneRepublic, are coming to Dubai.

The American pop-rock band OneRepublic will be performing in Dubai on Saturday November 12. At the moment, the location for the concert has not yet been announced and we are still waiting for the tickets – and prices to be released. It’s likely that with a band of this size, the concert will take place at one of the city’s super-sized venues, like Coca-Cola Arena or Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Since 2002, the international band have been producing a string of iconic hits such as Wanted, Rescue Me, Apologise and Stop and Stare. You can catch all of these and more when they take the stage and entertain the city.

It’s not the first time the rockers have performed in Dubai, in fact they headlined the Dubai Jazz Festival in 2013 and returned to the festival back in 2020. The 2013 concert was a sold out show, and we expecting the upcoming gig to be just as popular.

The band will also be performing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 10; Cape Town, South Africa on November 15; and Pretoria, South Africa on November 18.

To stay up to date with the location and ticket release, you can pre-register on livenation.me/register. OneRepublic’s return to the UAE sounds like music to our ears…

Images: Getty