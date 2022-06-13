Sponsored: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah is an idyllic oasis for families…

When it comes to summer staycations, Palm Jumeirah is high up on the list of the best places to spend a weekend with the family. Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah in particular is worth checking out, especially since it launched a special summer staycation offer.

Guests are invited to book one of Waldorf Astoria’s spacious family rooms or suites and enjoy its ‘Family Time’ package, complete with a lavish daily buffet breakfast and a 2pm late checkout. With rates starting from Dhs1,300 per night, families can enjoy full use of the hotel’s facilities to make their stay even more memorable.

From splashing into the temperature-controlled pool, to building sand castles on the pristine private beach, or checking out the supervised Coco’s kids club; the whole family can enjoy an array of leisure activities. There’s even a water sports centre which offers an array of beach activities including scenic boat tours, snorkelling, kayaking, and pedal boating.

Come evening-time, there are several dining options to choose from for dinner in the evening. Enjoy contemporary Italian dining experience at Social by Heinz Beck, a southeast Asian culinary journey at LAO, signature lounge Peacock Alley, international fare at Mezzerie, or al fresco Californian dining and sunset cocktails are served in style at Palm Avenue.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s interconnecting rooms are perfect for families, as the little ones can enjoy a range of mini amenities such as child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows. For babies and toddlers there’s even more options, such as baby cots, wipes, diapers, bottle warmers, portable baths and even child-proof electric plugs – think of this as your home away from home.

For bookings, visit www.waldorfastoria.com/dubai, email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com or call (0)4 818 2222.