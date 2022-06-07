Get your full bang back to spend on food and drink…

Long, luxurious pool days are a capital way to spend your days in Abu Dhabi whatever the weather. But you don’t need to splash the cash to enjoy a day of sun-worshipping this summer.

Dive into three Abu Dhabi pool days that are fully redeemable.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves (weekdays only)

Pair your pool day with a view of one of Abu Dhabi’s most charismatic natural habitats, the mangrove forests. You can get day pass access to Anantara’s expansive pool complex for Dhs150 every day. On weekdays, you’ll get that full Dhs150 back to spend on refreshments, while on weekends there’s Dhs100 redeemable.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (05) 503 5121, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s pool and beach pass is Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, and you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. They have a dazzling array of promotions throughout the week that really are worth checking out too. Take their ladies’ day for example on Sundays, where ladies get free-flowing rose from 12pm to 5pm and a lunch platter for Dhs149. Gents enjoy the same deal for Dhs249.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs200. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

This summer, it’s just Dhs69 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs69. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi