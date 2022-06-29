Yes please…

If you’ve still not managed to snag a reservation for one of Aura Skypool’s stunning cabanas (reservations typically book up weeks in advance), there’s another way to enjoy this dazzling spot, with their ‘Lunch in the Sky’ offer. Available every day between 1pm and 3pm through the week from Monday to Friday ‘lunch in the sky’ takes place in Aura’s indoor lounge, which is finished in a contemporary, earthy palette with lush greenery, warm hues and floor to ceiling windows that allow guests to still enjoy those amazing 50th floor views.

Priced at Dhs350, you’ll get a sharing menu of signature Aura dishes to share amongst your party. The menu is masterminded by executive chef Craig Best, formerly of Hell’s Kitchen and Marina Social, which celebrates cosmopolitan cities across Asia. Favourites on the a la carte menu include a selection of grazing bites like dynamite shrimp and cauliflower popcorn, plus moreish flatbreads, and tasty choices of yakitori that include satay chicken, chili prawns and Vietnamese lamb. You’ll also get free-flowing rosé included, so you can sip crisp glasses of wine while you soak up the panoramic views.

While there’s no pool access included, you will be able to head out and explore the outdoor pool deck, which snakes the entire way around the venue. So cameras at the ready to get that coveted Instagram snap with either a Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah or Dubai Marina backdrop.

The venue is strictly 21+, so no children are allowed.

Aura after dark

Though daytime slots for pool days fill up weeks beforehand, this summer Aura has also added a night swim option, where you can take a dip in the 360-degree infinity pool under a blanket of twinkling stars. Taking place every Sunday and Monday evening, entry to the nighttime swim is Dhs200 per person. Backdropped by live entertainment and the sounds of a DJ, the three-hour slot is 9pm to 12am from June to August, and 8pm to 11pm in September.