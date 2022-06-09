Sponsored: So many choices dad will just love…

One of Dubai’s favourite stores Marks & Spencer, operated by Al-Futtaim Group is your go-to if you’re looking out for a gift for dad this Father’s Day. It falls on Tuesday, June 21 giving you more than enough time to pop on over to one of the stores in Dubai to pick up something you think dad will love.

From cosy loungewear to a delicious snack, there’s a wide selection of gift options…

Clothes

Clothes are an excellent option for the dad who rarely shops for himself. If dad loves polos, pick up the Hawaiian-style print for Dhs149. For the dad who needs a good shut-eye, pick up a pyjama set for Dhs119. To earn a wider grin on dad’s face, pick up the mini version of the attire. The pyjama set for kids (up to the age of 16) will cost you Dhs70.

Accessories

If dad has an unbeatable wardrobe, opt to purchase some accessories which he can use to jazz up his look. Pick up a stretch woven belt for Dhs99 or lace-up trainers for Dhs199. Add to dad’s perfume collection by picking up an Autograph Wild Bergamot Eau De Parfum for Dhs140 – perfect if he loves citrus scents.

Food

Food is a great option and it’s guaranteed that the recipient of your gift will love it. There’s plenty to purchase at M&S such as hand-cooked salt and vinegar crisps for Dhs16, whole lotta lolly for Dhs12 for the dads who love a sweet treat, and a giant fruit and nut bar (complete with a typical dad one-liner joke) for Dhs45 for the healthy dad. Create a gift hamper by adding in premium M&S snacks such as the artisan crafted cheddar cheese biscuits.

This collection is available in Dubai at Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills, and Nakheel Mall, with selected lines also available at marksandspencerme.com.

Images: Marks & Spencer