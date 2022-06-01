Drivers, take note…

If you drive a vehicle in the UAE, you won’t be pleased to hear that fuel prices are increasing significantly this month.

From June 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs4.15 per litre, a 49Fils increase from Dhs3.66 per litre in May. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs4.03 per litre, up from Dhs3.55 in May.

Diesel will see a slight increase in prices to Dhs4.14 per litre, up from Dhs4.08 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to April 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23

April: Dhs3.74 May: Dhs3.66 June: Dhs4.15

2021

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.