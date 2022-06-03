It’s going to be a scorcher…

We may have enjoyed a somewhat milder May than usual, but things are heating up – quite literally – in June. Temperatures across the region are set to soar this weekend, with highs of 47ºC expected in some areas, and peak temperatures of 48ºC on Monday.

As the mercury begins to climb today, Friday June 3, temperatures will peak at 44°C in Abu Dhabi city and a degree cooler in Dubai at 43°C. But it’s likely to feel somewhat hotter thanks to our trusty friend, the humidity, expected to reach up to 85 per cent on the coast and 75 per cent inland.

Similar temperatures are forecast on Saturday, with both cities expected to see highs of 44°C. As the weekend continues, temperatures are only set to climb, with highs of 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai, while Al Ain and the south can expect to see 47°C.

As the new week starts, some sweaty highs are expected, with highs of 48°C expected in some areas, although it’s forecast that Dubai temperatures will peak at 46°C and Abu Dhabi residents can expect the mercury to top out at 47°C.

Five day forecast: June 3 to June 7

The five-day forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology shows that we’re in for a partly cloudy Friday (today), followed by a fair but hazy Saturday. As we go into the end of the weekend and into the new weeks, the sticky heat is around. There’s heat warnings for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, though conditions should be generally fair, if a little hazy.

We can expect light to moderate winds from Friday through to Tuesday which may cause some blowing dust and reduce visibility at times, so take care if you’re out and about.