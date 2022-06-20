Everyone is welcome…

Love shopping at indoor markets in Dubai? This is one you don’t want to miss. One of the coolest spots in the city, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is hosting one of many indoor markets this summer.

The indoor market is a collaboration between the boutique hotel and ethical company Not Just For Vegans. The first is held this weekend at level P2 of the hotel on Sunday, June 26. It is open from 12pm to 6pm.

Not a vegan? Don’t worry as everyone is welcomed to the indoor community market. Shop for ethical produce, clothes, homeware, skincare, food and more. Not only are all the vendors vegan-friendly, but they are all home-grown/small business owners so if you shop here you will be giving back to the community.

Vendors you can expect to see include sustainable handmade candle manufacturer Oil’n’Wax, frozen plant-based food producer Vedged Co, toxin-free Funbun Playdough, natural health and beauty brand The Clean Touch; and consciously sourced children’s clothes retailer Vanyas Closet.

Have little ones? Bring them along as the market will also include children’s activities, such as playdough making as well as arts and crafts workshops.

Want to continue on your vegan journey? Head to Social Company and award-winning Lah Lah where a number of vegan dishes are available on the menu.

Busy this weekend? Don’t worry, the indoor artisan vegan market will take place on the last Sunday of every month until October.

While you’re at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, head on over to check out their other community-led collaboration – Project Art, an initiative which provides a platform for local artistic talent to showcase their work.

P2, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, June 26 and every last Sat of the month until Oct, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Images: Supplied