Rates start from Dhs440 per person…

There are plenty of benefits to booking an all-inclusive package when you’re planning a getaway. Firstly, no nasty surprises when the bill comes at the end of your stay – because everything is included. Secondly, hello unlimited food and drink – it’s basically like an all-day brunch. Thirdly, some packages also come with added benefits such as complimentary water sports or spa access – perfect for those after a little pampering.

While the UAE might not be very well known for all-inclusive deals, they can be found if you know the right hotels to book.

Here are nine hotels offering all-inclusive packages in the UAE.

Dubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Check into popular party hotel FIVE Palm Jumeirah through summer, and you’ll be able to take advantage of their luxury all-inclusive package. From Dhs1,524 for two per night (plus taxes), guests can enjoy three meals per day, free-flowing drinks at an array of restaurants, access to five swimming pools, a private stretch of beach and 24-hour gym. A minimum stay of three nights is required, and advanced purchase is essential.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs1,524 plus taxes. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Dukes The Palm

Dukes The Palm has a full board package, starting from Dhs958 per night. The package includes breakfast, lunch, dinner across a range of restaurants, starting from check-in at 3pm until check out at 12pm. The package includes a stay in one of the 566 classically designed rooms, as well as access to the expansive infinity pool and lazy river. Families can also take advantage of access to the DUKESY kids’ club.

Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs958 per night. barcelo.com

Riu Dubai

One of the most affordable options on the list, Riu Dubai is an all-inclusive hotel at Deira Islands. The resort has dry (meals only) or alcoholic packages, starting from Dhs880 per night. The four-star resort features various themed restaurants, a water park, three swimming pools and a spa.

Riu Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai, from Dhs880 per night. riu.com

Rixos The Palm

Want to enjoy an all-inclusive stay without leaving Dubai? Then check yourself into Rixos The Palm. Found on the tip of the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm offers their standard all-inclusive packages on all room types, as well as the ‘Ultra All-Inclusive’ package. This gives guests access to unlimited food and drink across all restaurants and bars as well as access to a variety of water sports, daily entertainment activities, wellness facilities at the Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa as well as minibar service daily.

Rixos The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. thepalmdubai.rixos.com

Abu Dhabi

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

The picturesque island of Sir Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi is home to three Anantara resorts, each of which that offer an all-inclusive package. You can book all-inclusive which includes your breakfast, lunch and dinner, or ultra all-inclusive which comes with unlimited house beverages, too. Prices start from Dhs1,719 per room per night.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. anantara.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rixos Premium Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi is stunning. Think light airy bedrooms, opulent interiors and a lagoon-sized swimming pool that all open up onto an expansive white sandy beach. As well as all-inclusive food and drink, guests can also take advantage of daily yoga, cycling, paddle boarding and complimentary access to the tennis courts.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

This outpost of Hampton by Hilton is the world’s largest, with 515 rooms (half of which can be set up as interconnecting). The all-inclusive rate offers guests breakfast lunch dinner in Flavours restaurant, as well as selected beverages, excluding a la carte outlets and room service. Rates start from Dhs550 per night with the all-inclusive package or Dhs297 per night without.

Hampton by Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island. Tel: (07) 209 0000. marjanisland.hamptonbyhilton.com

Cove Rotana

Sat on a 600-metre private beach, the Cove Rotana serves up traditional Arabian charm across its 204 guest rooms as well as one, two and three bedroom villas. With their ultra all-inclusive package, guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet, lunch buffet, and a dinner buffet, snacks, coffee and pastries throughout the day as well as free-flowing selected drinks across the hotel. Children under 12 can dine for free (maximum two per booking).

Cove Rotana, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Salem Rd, Ras Al Khaimah. rotana.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

There’s a reason many UAE residents flock to the Rixos Bab Al Bahr during summer, their all-inclusive offer is one of the best-value ones out there. Pretty much everything is included in the package, from free flowing food and drink across most of the restaurants and bars, to entry to the nightclub in the evening.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. babalbahr.rixos.com