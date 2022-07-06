Sponsored: Staycays that help you make the most of the toasty season…

If you’re sticking around for the summer, you’re likely already on the hunt for the best ways to beat the scorching seasonal heat.

Look no further than Yas Plaza Hotels — six top-drawer leisure hubs, with a pedigree of staying cool and offering the most chill times, even when the mercury is rising all around them.

It’s partly the food and beverage promotions that offer incredible value, then there’s the incredible diversity represented by their combined restaurant offering, the desert island beachscape — with its own boho chic Cyan Beach club, and the stunning amenities — which include a handsome handful of pool complexes.

There’s all the fun of three world class theme parks within point-blank skipping distance, and one of the region’s biggest malls next door too.

And if you pair all of that, with their outstanding summer staycation deals — conceived especially with UAE residents (and their pets) in mind — you have yourself some offers that would be very difficult to refuse.

Particpating hotels include: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Staybridge Suites Yas Island, Park Inn Yas Island, and Centro Yas Island. For more information, or to book call: (02) 656 2000, or email: info@yasplazahotels.com.

Stay for free

Yeah, we’re starting this round-up off with a truly exceptional deal. A credit-back offer, that essentially means you get your stay at one of the Yas Plaza Hotels for free. The offer is valid until September 30 and gives you your room rate back to spend as food and beverage credit in participating Yas Plaza Hotels.

For four-star hotels it’s Dhs550 per room, and you get Dhs550 of that back as dining credit to spend in all participating four-star hotels in the Yas Plaza Hotel group.

For three-star hotels it’s Dhs450 per room, and you get Dhs450 of that back as dining credit to spend in all participating three-star hotels in the Yas Plaza Hotel group.

Stay four nights, pay three

Exactly as it sounds, this very generous promo is giving guests a free night, on the house.

But wait, as one of the hotel cluster’s favourite neighbours likes to say “That’s not all folks”. It also comes with some incredible value-added benefits, such as 20 per cent discount on dining and drinks; 20 per cent discount on spa; 20 per cent discount on laundry; free access to Cyan and Yas Beach; complimentary high speed Wifi; and complimentary self-parking.

The ultimate daycation

Your invitation to make a day of it at one of Yas Plaza Hotels’ stunning array of pool complexes. Your package includes dip access, your own private room and a meal at one of Yas Plaza’s selection of award-winning restaurants.

And in an extra piece of welcome news for parents, the price includes free access to kids’ clubs where applicable. Inclusive of boredom-busting activities and spectating rights on animated movies.

Single and double room packages start at just Dhs249 for four-star hotels and Dhs199 for three-star hotels. Family bookings (based on two adults and two children) are only Dhs299 for the four-star days, and Dhs249 for the three-star option.

Stay and Play

This package grants all guests on a booking free access to one Yas Theme park per night. That’s free access to the cinematic universe of Warner Bros. World, the high octane record-breaking roller coasters of Ferrari World, and all the aquatic theatrics of Yas Waterworld.

And the longer you stay, the more you save with discounts on bookings of two nights or more. Priced from Dhs699 per night for four-star stays, and Dhs599 per night for three-star stays.

Kids go free

More fun for the kids means more fun for the parents. And it’s even more fun for the parents when the kids go free. With Yas Plaza this summer, families (based on two adults and two kids) can enjoy a stay with unlimited access to all Yas Island theme parks, including Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World, or Yas Waterworld from just Dhs1,015 (for a three-star stay, Dhs1,090 for a four-star trip).

Summer break at Yas Plaza Hotels

Finally there’s an ultra low room rate available for UAE residents looking to make a cost-saving staycation at Yas Plaza Hotels, with rates starting at just Dhs299.

Note: All prices are exclusive of taxes and other possible additional charges. Terms and conditions apply to all packges. Call (02) 656 2000 or visit the yasplazahotels.com website for more information.

