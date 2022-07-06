Hey, that’s snow business…

When it finally opens, (and there’s still a chance that could be this summer), Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering near sub zero encounters with themed-characters and access to thrilling rides and attractions.

It’s a Majid Al Futtaim Group endeavor and part of the wider Reem Mall construction — a 1.2 billion US Dollar retail mega project, that is almost a city in itself. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

Reem Mall is also mostly sealed off from public access at the moment ahead of its launch — but the first flagship store, a huge Carrefour has been dishing out groceries to shoppers since February of this year.

But what’s new at Snow Abu Dhabi?

We now have some pretty concrete information on what rides and attractions will be featured at this land of forever winter.

We can look forward to 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions spread over a 10,000 square feet area. The temperature will be regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, and the slopes will be dusted in a snow capped coating to a depth of 500mm.

Confirmed attractions include two giant slides, one named ‘Ice and Floes Toboggan Race’ which sounds nice and gentle, and ‘Grauppel’s Summit Escape’ which sounds less so.

Rides include The Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes, The Trolls Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run, and Snow Hares Bunny Hill and The Enchanted Tree.

Snow Abu Dhabi dining experiences come in the form of The Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Café, the Party Room and VIP Room.

If you’re a visual sort of person, Reem Mall also recently shared a few pictures offering a cropped sneak peek at the house of the rosy cheek via their social channels.

Winter is coming, but when?

We’re pretty sure it’s 2022, there have also been hints that it might be this summer, but the short and only truthful answer – is that we don’t know. One fresh spring of new hope though is that Snow Abu Dhabi does seem to have its own Instagram account @snowauh. Watch this space.

Images: Reem Mall