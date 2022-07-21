It’s time to go old school…

Whether you’re looking for a digital detox or just a day out with friends and family, these pocket-friendly board game cafes are the place to go.

These are our picks of the top 5 board game cafes in Dubai…

Charade

At this unique café, board games are free with the food. The menu is monstrous, with giant burgers, loaded fries and a variety of shakes. Charade also has happy hours from 12pm to 6pm daily so it’s 20 per cent off your bill.

Charade, Wasl 51 mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 137 0779, @charadedubai

Unwind

This café has a small yet artisanal menu with unorthodox sandwiches, coffees and desserts. It also has over 800 games, and the place is teeming with ‘game masters’ to help you pick a game and understand the rules. You can go one of three ways with your timings – Dhs18 for an hour, Dhs27 for two hours or Dhs35 for unlimited play. Students are offered special rates of Dhs15 for an hour and Dhs21 for two, so long as they have proof of ID.

Unwind, Hessa St, Al Barsha, Dubai, Mon to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs to Sun 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 336 6611, @unwinddubai

The Six

The Six is home to more than a 1000 games. You can pick a game for yourself or ask one of the resident experts for a recommendation. Each player must pay Dhs35 for an unlimited amount of game time. The café also has an extensive menu, so everybody is sure to find something to their liking.

The Six, Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri and Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 334 2666, @thesixcafe

Hive

A five-minute walk from Dubai Internet City metro station, Hive is a must-visit. Indulge in a freakshake and some unheard-of games at just Dhs15 for an hour. It’s Dhs25 for two hours and unlimited game time is Dhs35. Local students get 15 per cent off their final bills.

Hive, Onyx Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 826 9077, @hiveboardgamecafe

The Workshop

Part concept store, part art gallery, part workspace, part café. That’s the Workshop. It’s got vegan and gluten-free options and a range of board games to treat yourself to. It’s roughly Dhs130 for a pair and you can stay as long as you want.

The Workshop, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 341 2595, @theworkshopdubai

Images: Zomato