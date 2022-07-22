That’s right guys, there’s deals for you too…

Ladies’ nights in Dubai have become a bit of an institution. No longer just a Tuesday night affair, there are heaps of options for every day of the week. In fact, they’ve even extended to foodie deals, and seen the creation of the ladies’ day (hello, free pool and beach access).

But what about the boys?

Well, Dubai is now introducing gents’ nights, offering free drinks and discounted food to keep the lads happy, too.

Here are 6 places where you can find a gents’ night in Dubai…

Daily: The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Sophisticated steakhouse The Hide is a refined spot for a gents’ night this summer, with a daily deal available until the end of August. From 6pm onwards, guys can tuck into a two-course menu of classic pizzetta followed by an 800g Porterhouse Steak with a choice of sauce and side, plus three premium drinks for Dhs390. It’s served up to the sounds of live jazz.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, daily from 6pm, until August 31, Dhs390. Tel: (04) 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Monday: Qwerty, Media One Hotel

‘Madmen Monday’ at this popular Media City watering hole is perfect for after-work drinks. It offers two complimentary drinks, which can be enjoyed indoors by the bar or out on the terrace when the weather permits, plus a grazer, for Dhs49.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday, 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Tuesday: McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Every Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm, round up the lads & head to McGettigan’s Souk Madinat where you’ll get three free house drinks when you buy a Dhs50 voucher to redeem on a main course. Or upgrade to the Dhs199 package from 7pm to 10pm, where you’ll get unlimited beers and a stack of signature chicken wings.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, 6pm to 9pm Dhs50 or 7pm to 10pm Dhs199. Tel: (04) 447 0219, mcgettigans.com

Wednesday: Harvester’s Pub

At the Harvester’s Pub in the Crowne Plaza on Sheikh Zayed Road, gents can take advantage of special deals on a Wednesday night, where unlimited wings are priced at Dhs129, while Dhs199 gets you unlimited wings and four bottles of house beer.

Harvester’s Pub, Crowne Plaza Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (800) 276963. fundining.ae

Wednesday: Jazz@PizzaExpress Dubai

This popular live music venue in JLT has deals for every night of the week, and on ‘Work It Wednesday’ there’s something for the girls and guys. For Dhs149 gents can enjoy enjoy two hours of house drinks plus a main meal from 8pm to 10pm. The same deal is available to ladies for Dhs99, plus there’s live music from resident artist PJ.

Jazz@PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)4 441 6342, pizzaexpress.ae

Thursday: Roaring Rabbit

Newly opened gastropub Roaring Rabbit at Taj Exotica on The Palm invites groups of guys to get together for dinner and drinks on Thursdays, with 30 per cent off grills and taps from 12pm to 9pm.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 9pm, Thursdays. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @roaringrabbitdubai

Plus, 7 ladies’ nights with deals for the guys too

Tuesday: Lock, Stock & Barrel

Every Tuesday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Business Bay, Barsha Heights and JBR branches of Lock, Stock & Barrel. From 6pm to 1am, girls can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and a main course for Dhs150. The guys can get in on it too, with four drinks and a dish priced at Dhs150.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Tues 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Tuesday: Lola Taberna Española

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Tuesday: Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s first restaurant outside of Italy is a playful ode to 1950s life on the Riviera, bringing La Dolce Vita to the Palm Jumeirah. On Tuesdays, there’s a dinner deal at this Michelin-starred restaurant for girls and guys that offers a three-course set menu of dishes like burrata, pizza marinara and cacao e pepe, plus unlimited drinks for three hours. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Wednesday: Yingsu

Head to newly opened Yingsu at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR on Wednesdays for Chi-Town. Powered by renowned party people, Candypants, there’s two ladies’ night sittings: 8pm to 10pm and 10pm to midnight, where there’s a food platter and two hours of unlimited drinks on offer. For ladies it’s priced at Dhs175, while guys pay Dhs250 for the same deal (there’s also a special rate for teachers and crew of Dhs150). The beverage offering includes, wine, prosecco, spirits and selected cocktails for ladies, while guys get all of that plus beer, all paired with an R&B and hip hop soundtrack.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs175 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (058) 177 9831, @yingsudxb

Wednesday: Hudson Tavern

Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed Wednesday ladies’ night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wednesday, 6pm to 1am, from Dhs139. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

Wednesday: IKIGAI

There’s something for the guys and girls at IKIGAI’s Iku Iku dinner party. The Japanese fusion restaurant invites ladies and gents to enjoy a three-course set menu of signature dishes plus three hours of unlimited drinks from a selection of house pours and cocktails. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys, or there’s the option to upgrade to a package that includes beer for Dhs249.

IKIGAI, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays. Tel (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

Wednesday: Maiden Shanghai

Looking for a lively ladies’ night with deals for ladies and gents? Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com