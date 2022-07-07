Sponsored: Go on a culinary tour of Hyderabad…

It’s hard not to be a fan of Indian cuisine, and Dubai has no shortage of restaurants. One restaurant you need to add to your list in the city, if it isn’t already your favourite is Little Miss India at Fairmont The Palm.

The eccentric restaurant, lounge and bar was recently listed to be in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2022 making it a must-visit for foodies.

Little Miss India is known for its food offering of diverse Indian cuisine and currently, it is taking diners on a culinary journey of Hyderabad. Little Miss India’s chef de cuisine, Arif Mohammad has expertly curated a menu to showcase the state where different cultures and traditions meet. It is available for a limited time only until July 31.

So, What’s On the menu?

Guests will have a number of signature Hyderabadi dishes all prepared using carefully selected spices and ingredients.

There’s Pather ka Gosht (Dhs195) a Hyderabadi delicacy where the mutton is marinated for 18 hours. The dish is cooked on a hot stone alongside the guests’ table for some cool table-side theatrics.

If lamb is more your meat preference, there’s Nalli Potli Masala (Dhs195) – a dish rich with whole spices and vegetables.

For a hearty stew, try Haleem (Dhs135) – a traditional street food that originated as an Arabic dish. The stew is a brew of wheat, barley, lentils and meat cooked for over six hours. The ingredients are mixed at the table, with the staff highlighting the importance of each topping.

For fans of chicken, the Dum Ka Murg (Dhs125) is a rich, aromatic and flavorful dish prepared with a pre-marinated chicken that is slow-cooked on coal.

If you like delicious gravy, there’s Mirchi Baingan ka Salan (Dhs95) – a dish that is shared with everyone at the table. The dish is prepared using eggplant and green chilli with a peanut, sesame and coconut curry base.

For more information or for bookings, contact 04 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com

Little Miss India, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available until July 31, Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com