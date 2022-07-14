Popcorn lovers unite…

Popcorn fans, VOX Cinemas has a ‘Sundays at VOX’ campaign, the highlight of which is the Bring Your Own Tub (BYOT) popcorn promotion. Movie-goers are invited to spend Dhs25 and have any container of their choice filled to the brim with any of the classic popcorn flavours – salt, cheese or caramel. The only requirement is that patrons of the cinema must have a movie ticket to avail the offer.

VOX has laid out some basic health and safety guidelines, such as banning any wood containers as well as paper and plastic bags. However, those who have tried their luck so far have gotten away with some seriously ridiculous tubs. We’ve seen plastic boxes, laundry baskets and even an inflatable pool (see video below).

Make sure you start big though, as there are no refills provided.

But the fun doesn’t end here. Sundays at VOX involves several other notable options.

Go the fine dining route with chef Akira Back (a Michelin-starred restaurant) and explore a three-course modern Japanese menu. Alternatively, THEATRE Brunch includes an appetiser, main course and nachos as well as unlimited popcorn and soft drinks for Dhs110. Go one step further and add an appetising dessert for an extra Dhs20.

If you want to remain in high spirits with your loved ones, tuck into the family package for Dhs270. This includes four standard cinema tickets, two large popcorn, two large soft drinks, two Capri Sun juices, two signature fries and two Kinder Joy chocolates. Have a bigger appetite? Upgrade to the indulge package which includes four standard cinema tickets, four regular popcorn, four large soft drinks or milkshakes, two hot dogs, two cheeseburgers, two mozzarella sticks and onion rings for just Dhs340.

VOX will also be screening a variety of family-friendly, convivial movies all day. If you need a break from the screen, indulge in some light-hearted activities such as face painting, games, arts and crafts, and more.

The promotion is running until July 24 across all VOX branches in the UAE. So, you only have two more chances to redeem this offer and make your Sunday as fabulous as can be. Head to whatson.ae to check out the latest film releases every Friday.

Images supplied by Vox Cinemas