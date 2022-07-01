So much to watch…

Planning on spending your week munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.

The Good Neighbour

A nightmarish evening unfolds for neighbours David and Robert when they accidentally hit a woman on her bike and flee the scene. David is increasingly plagued by feelings of guilt but Robert shows no remorse and becomes overbearing and possessive. When David meets Vanessa, the victim’s sister, he submits to a reckless passion and underlying sense of redemption before realizing Robert will do unspeakable things to protect their secret.

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Bruce Davison, Luke Kleintank, Eloise Smyth

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Deadlock

Convinced the government is against them, Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leads a team of mercenaries to attack an energy plant and hold everyone inside hostage. Whitlock threatens to kill them by flooding the plant if things don’t go his way. It’s not just their lives at stake, but the surrounding town, too. It’s up to Mack Karr, a retired elite army ranger who lives in the town to help save them all.

Starring: Patrick Muldoon, Bruce Willis, Matthew Marsden

Genre: Action (PG15)

Clean

All tormented waste collector named Clean wants is to live a quiet life of redemption, but his good intentions make him the target of a local crime boss and he must soon reconcile with the violence of his past. Starring: Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler

Genre: Action (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Blowback

After planning the perfect heist, Nick is ready to score. However, his girlfriend and the crew have other ideas and double-cross him leaving him to die on the side of the road. But Nick doesn't die and after escaping the hospital, he seeks revenge… one target at a time.

Starring: Cam Gigandet, Randy Couture, Michele Plaia

Genre: Action (PG15)

Genre: Action (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Men

After a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside to find a place to heal. However, someone… or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her.

Starring: Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin, Sarah Twomey

Genre: Horror (21+)

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru

A young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. Instead of joining the group, Gru and his minions end up on their enemy list and are on the run. However, he soon runs into an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself…

Starring: Taraji P Henson, Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin

Genre: Animation (PG)

