The UAE is so photogenic…

From Dubai famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram…

Ain Dubai

Concrete jungle

Captivating even in monochrome

Picture perfect

Great composition

Inside Museum of the Future

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Al Ajban in the capital

Bani Hashim Mosque

Al Majaz Waterfront