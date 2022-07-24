It won’t be a long weekend…

Officials have confirmed the UAE public holiday for Islamic New Year will fall on Saturday July 30. That means that for those who have a regular Saturday and Sunday weekend, it won’t be a long weekend next week.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the news via Twitter.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Saturday, July 30, 2022, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of #IslamicNewYear (1444H). We wish you a happy Islamic New Year. #UAE #MOHRE pic.twitter.com/0NzBTSPyVY — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) July 24, 2022

When is the next public holiday?

After Islamic New Year, the next public holiday will be on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which in 2022 will be marked on October 8. This year, October 8 is a Saturday, so it could mean that it’s just a regular two-day weekend in October.

After that, the next public holiday is the final one of the year – and it’s sure to be a four day weekend. Commemoration Day and National Day are December 1 and 2 respectively. These dates fall on a Thursday and Friday in 2022, so with Saturday and Sunday off will enjoy a four-day weekend.