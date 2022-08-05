Sponsored: There’s a whole world of wonder at Al Forsan International Sports Resort…

If you’re around for the whole or even part of the UAE summer, you really don’t have to spend it inside in front of screens or streams. Al Forsan International Sports Resort offers a dazzling range of fun end exhilarating ways to entertain all ages.

Whether it’s switching up the fitness regime, experiencing a new and exciting bucket list activity, or just spending a bit of family/friend bonding time doing something you love — Al Forsan International Sports Resort has got you covered. This is just a collection of our favourite ways to work up a sweat and a smile at Al Forsan International Sports Resort this summer.

Make a racket on their brand new padel court

Brand new and straight off the bat, Al Forsan International Sports Resort has just unveiled a sparkling collection of six box-fresh indoor, climate-controlled padel courts to join their existing outdoor courts. It’s the racket sport that the world is going crazy for right now, played in doubles across a net with a ‘sort of squash-y twist’ to the playable area. On site you’ll find comfortable changing rooms, a delicious menu and a fully-stocked retail shop. And whilst there are several padel court complexes now dotted around Abu Dhabi, few locations have a) the number b) the indoor and c) the luxurious facilities seen at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The courts are open daily from 7am until 1am, priced from Dhs240 per hour. Book via playtomic app or call: (800) 9900

Their summer archery offer really hits the target

Fancy yourself as a half-time Hawkeye, off-roster Robin Hood, or are you just all ‘a quiver’ for a bit of William Tell action? You’ve hit the bullseye because Al Forsan International Sports Resort has a special deal on archery this summer — 20 arrows for just Dhs70. Go on, shoot your shot.

You can have yourself a mini Olympics

Al Forsan International Sports Resort offer so many international-class sporting activities and facilities listing them just ends up sounding like the index section an Olympics almanac. You can for example, in addition to what’s mentioned above, get stuck into their fully modern gym, shooting (both virtual and traditional), there’s the only wakeboard cable park in UAE, karting, a swimming pool, football pitches, basketball courts, paintball, off-road buggy track, horse riding and so much more.

There’s a special deal exclusively for adrenalin sports fans

Have a taste for adventure? Al Forsan International Sports Resort has packaged up a range of its activities for those that like their days out a little more… Extreme. There’s a junior karting and zipline bundle for Dhs155; a watersports and zipline bundle also just Dhs155; and a via ferrata and zipline package charged at Dhs84.

Then there’s the dining options

Dinner might not be the first thing on your mind when you head to a sporting mega-hub but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it. You can find outstanding culinary action at Waves, which comes with Maldivian views and a scintillating international menu. There’s stunning Mediterranean food found in Como restaurant. And Japanese restaurant Kishi is committed to serving up authentic Asian cuisine, alongside epic promotions and theme nights such as their live tepenyaki show, sushi conveyor belt (with unlimited sushi daily from 6pm to 9pm at just Dhs126), and Saturday brunch (1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs249, kids seven to 12 years old Dhs75).

Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City. Tel: (800) 9900, alforsan.com

Images: Provided