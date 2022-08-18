The family-friendly spot in Arabian Ranches is expanding to Palm West Beach…

It’s loved by the local Arabian Ranches community for its wholesome European dishes, family-friendly feel and brilliant mid-week deals, and now Arabian Ranches is expanding in Dubai. The brand will open its second location in the emirate at a sun-soaked spot on Palm West Beach in the final quarter of the year.

Maison Mathis will open inside the soon-to-open voco Dubai The Palm alongside a rooftop pool lounge called Frenia, which promises to be a stunning sundowner spot; and an as-of-yet-unnamed new beach club. Promising to be a relaxing and inviting family restaurant, the ground floor venue will boast indoor and outdoor seating, the latter of which promises lovely beach and skyline views. On the menu, expect Maison Mathis crowd pleasers like classic mussels, pain perdu and Belgian waffles.

From the design, you can expect a similar contemporary, stripped-back aesthetic to the original, with ceramic tiles in soft celery green, printed floors and wooden tables lined by dark orange leather booths. We don’t yet know whether daily deals such as weekday happy hours, two-for-one takeaway pizzas or the Sunday roast will form part of the roster of happenings at Maison Mathis’ new Palm Jumeirah outpost.

Dubai’s latest voco hotel is gearing up to open in the fourth quarter of the year, and alongside its food and drink offering, you’ll find 143 guest rooms and a tranquil spa. Best of all for dog-loving staycationers, the hotel will be pet-friendly, welcoming furry friends up to 10kg to enjoy some pampering with their parents.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, opening Q4 2022.