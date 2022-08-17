Tickets are on sale for just Dhs20 right now…

Fitness fans, prepare to get your sweat on: the UAE’s biggest fitness and wellness exhibition is back this October, and it promises its biggest line-up yet.

A trio of events now form the exhibition: Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active Show and Dubai Active Industry, which will run from Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30 at Dubai World Trade Center. Tickets are now on sale and if you snap them up before Friday August 26, they’re a steal at Dhs20 for all three shows.

Over the three days, a jam-packed schedule will see 300 exhibitors across nutrition, fitness, wellness and bodybuilding showcase their brands, with visitors invited to join 600 athletes and fitness experts from around the world for a weekend of education and inspiration. These include Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan and Mr Olympia Legend Dexter Jackson at Dubai Muscle Show; plus a meet and greet with personal trainer and bestselling author James Smith at Dubai Active.

As always, workout classes, motivational talks and a whole host of competitions will ensure this is the busiest calendar yet. This year, the competition element of the show has levelled up and will not only host the region’s largest bodybuilding competition, Dubai Muscle Classic; but it will also host the Team Nogueira Future Champions combat sports competition and the King of the Table arm wrestling. Dubai Active will also host the one-of-a-kind calisthenics world finals, Battle of the Bars and the Turf Games global functional fitness competition, which will bring together over 200 athletes to battle it out for the winning title.

Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, Oct 28 to 30, Dhs20. dubaiactiveshow.com, dubaimuscleshow.com/