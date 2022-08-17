Sponsored: There’s so much to see and do at Yas Bay Waterfront…

Abu Dhabi’s must-visit leisure destination, Yas Bay Waterfront, is the capital’s ultimate spot for day-to-night dining and non-stop entertaining. The three-kilometre boardwalk is peppered with a vibrant selection of restaurants, bars, beach clubs, attractions and more – meaning there’s plenty to keep you occupied no matter what you’re in the mood for.

Here’s how to spend a perfect day at Yas Bay Waterfront.

9am: Breakfast at The Lighthouse

Start your day at cool restaurant and concept store, The Lighthouse. Enjoy a meal made with seasonal produce and the highest quality food in a relaxed environment, before browsing the unique range of home decor and gifts.

11am: Snap a selfie with the iconic art installations

Yas Bay Waterfront is home to no less than 12 unique art installations, available for anyone to admire. These include murals by regional and internationally renowned artists Fatspatrol, Beastman, Supakitch and Monkeybird, Astrocats by CoolrainLABO, Flower Parent & Child by Takashi Murakami, Final Days by KAWS, The Emerging Man and Art Painting Lab Murals.

12pm: Cool off at Café del Mar

Next up, sun yourself next to the temperature-controlled pool at chic beach club, Café del Mar Abu Dhabi. Hailing from the shores of Ibiza, Spain, this outdoor playground offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu with local Middle Eastern favourites, alongside a soundtrack of uplifting house beats. You won’t want to miss enjoying one of Café del Mar’s signature beverages for a truly refreshing treat.

2pm: Lunch at Akiba Dori

Enjoy a selection of Japanese street food, creative drinks, and one of a kind Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzas at Akiba Dori. The non-traditional Japanese restaurant is a must-try for foodies, who enjoy a casual venue with plenty of personality and friendly service.

5pm: Sundowners at Siddharta Lounge by buddha-bar

This trendy rooftop bar comes complete with an adventurous multi-cuisine tapa-style of Mediterranean flavours and exciting mixology. Sip on creative concoctions as the sun sets on a brilliant day at Yas Bay Waterfront. But the fun isn’t over yet…

8pm: Dinner at Paradiso

Treat yourself to an Italian feast at Paradiso, brought to you by culinary sensation Nicole Rubi (the mastermind behind La Petite Maison) and chef of 3 Michelin Star restaurants, Pierre Gagnaire. Expect dishes inspired by specialties from the Mediterranean, Nice and Italy.

11pm: Party the night away at White Abu Dhabi

Finish your day on a high with Yas Island’s mega-club, White. A night at White Abu Dhabi delivers an unforgettable experience through the state-of-the-art sound system; eye-catching visuals; floor-to-ceiling animated LED screens and full-colour crowd scanning lasers. Guests are invited to dance the night away to the best of hip-hop, R&B and urban tunes.