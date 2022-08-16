Sponsored: With fun for all ages, a spicy new menu, and games aplenty, there’s never been a better time to make a date with this brilliant bar…

Stuck for things to do this summer? Or maybe all your mates have finally returned from their summer holidays and you’re looking for a venue to catch up at. Step forward Wavehouse, the brilliant mega entertainment venue at Atlantis The Palm.

A one-stop-shop for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, Wavehouse brings together live music, gaming, bowling, drinking and dining, all overlooking a state-of-the-art wave machine. If that wasn’t enough to have you hailing a cab to Atlantis, maybe the restaurant’s firey new menu will? Where seven tear-jerking spicy dishes are available this August only.

Spice, spice baby

In celebration of summer Wavehouse has unveiled a new, limited-edition Heat Wave menu. On the menu, there’s seven sweat-inducing spicy dishes designed to test your taste buds to the extremes. Think you can take the heat? Assemble your foodie-loving mates because it’s time to see who’s really willing to put their spice-o-meter to the test.

Kicking things off, firestarter nachos are designed to be dunked in a habanero-spiked cheese sauce, or tender chicken wings coated in a finger-licking-if-you-dare habanero marinade. Main options include seriously smokin’ ribs with jerk spice rub; fiery chicken quesadilla with chipotle sour cream; and a flaming hot take on the classic cheeseburger.

Even the dessert menu has received a spicy spike, and the classic ice-cream trio has been turned on its head with scoops of wasabi, chili chocolate and ginger and cardamom flavoured ice cream on hand to end things on a sweet-yet-spicy note.

Dishes start from a wallet-friendly Dhs40, ranging up to Dhs125 for some of the meaty mains.

Keen to take on the challenge?

If anyone manages to beat the heat and finish one of the seven dishes, you’ll earn yourself a deserving free drink to cool you down and bring your tastebuds back to life.

3 more reasons to visit Wavehouse right now

While it’s heating up in the kitchen, you can keep cool with all the fun-filled activities on offer at Wavehouse. Which will you be giving a go?

Strike lucky at the bowling alley

Perfect for kingpins, seeking a strike, Wavehouse’s four-lane ten-pin, licensed bowling alley is designed for kids and adults. With funky visual 3D mapping projections and plush couches, lanes can be hired from Dhs420 per game, per lane.

Get gaming at ‘LEVELS’ Arcade Games and Soft Play

‘LEVELS’ is designed for children and young adults of all ages. The soft play zone is for children over one metre tall, spans five levels, and is kitted out with padded mazes, super slides and climbing frames.

LEVELS arcade games spans two floors, and is open to all ages. There’s over 50 games to choose from, which include the world’s largest Pac Man, the world’s first 3-axis rotation simulator ‘Stereo VR’ and Zombie outbreak, which uses a huge water gun to spray real water as the creepers approach. Gamers can also enjoy the dedicated Xbox playing zone, featuring the famed ‘Fortnite.’

Ride it out at the Wave Rider

The first Wave Rider in the GCC is designed for all ages, and is found adjacent to Aquaventure Waterpark. Designed to produce a realistic wave effect for body boarding, knee boarding, or surfing for pros, it shoots out more than seven tonnes of water per second, forming a thin sheet across the moulded foam structure.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com/dubai