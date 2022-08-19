Cooler climes are coming…

It’s been a long, hot summer. But good news is coming our way: the soaring summer temperatures will soon peak, with the sighting of the Suhail Star expected on August 24.

Why is this significant?

According to folklore, the rising of this star (which typically comes in the second half of August) signals the beginning of cooler days in the desert. According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the star should be visible in the UAE on Wednesday August 24.

“The emergence of the Suhail star coincides with mild weather and low temperatures with high humidity southeasterly winds blowing, forming low clouds along the eastern slopes of Hajar Mountains in Oman and the UAE, which may be accompanied by drizzle,” he said, according to Khaleej Times.

The Suhail star is the second brightest star in the sky, and is 27 million years old, and 310 light years away from Earth. It comes second only after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major.

But you shouldn’t expect an immediate drop in temperatures. After the sighting of the star, UAE residents can expect a 70 to 80 day delay for significant temperature drops to be felt, according to the traditional Emirati Al Drour calendar.

We’re patiently waiting…