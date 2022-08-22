Sponsored: Available in the GCC exclusively through OSN+…

They’re a close family, that pride themselves on fierce loyalty and neatly coiffured locks, and OK sometimes they fight amongst themselves but it’s only because there’s passion there.

Spicy Targs

Nope, we’re not talking about the Kardashians, this is House of the Dragon, a BTS exploration of the Targaryen bloodline from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga. It’s set 200 years before the gloriously chaotic ladder-climbing of ‘Game of Thrones‘ and deals with events that helped shape what is arguably Westeros’ most watchable dynasty. Taking us back before the mad king wanted to ‘burn them all’, before Danny went full Danny and Viserys was given an unsolicited tin foil hat.

And excitingly, the long-awaited (seriously, it’s been three ‘real world years’ since we saw Bran crowned king) first episode premiers here today, Monday August 22, the same day as the US.

You won’t need to be a three-eyed raven to see it

The only way you will be able to watch it in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is via OSN+.

But will it be as good as GoT..?

Critics invited to previews for the new series, have had almost universally positive things to say — even comparing it to ‘early Thrones’

#HouseOfTheDragon thoughts: -Definitely more akin to early Thrones (smaller, grittier battle scenes; great throne room dialogue)

-Not quite sold on Considine, Matt Smith great though

-Dragons look stunning

-Emotional scenes really hit hard

-A pleasant surprise after s8 pic.twitter.com/SAnsoZxoqN — Alex Flood (@aflood63) August 15, 2022

What’s it all about?

This series is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and follows the trials and emolations of those ‘hair of silver’ arson enthusiasts, the Targaryens.

Heading up the cast is Paddy Considine as the remarkably sane King Viserys Targaryen – the fifth Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne, beloved by many as a just and kind ruler. Matt Smith picks up the reigns for Prince Daemon Targaryen, the King’s younger brother, a formidable warrior and heir to the throne.

The appropriately very hot right now, Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower (strong bloodline that), daughter of the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy portrays King Viserys’ firstborn child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — and one half of a hugely important event for the arc of the overall stories. But we’ll leave it there because we all know what happens to people that share spoilers. “Shame, shame, shame”.

House of the Dragon starts on August 22, and you can stream it live on OSN+.

Images: Provided