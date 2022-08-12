The UAE is so photogenic…

From Dubai famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram…

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

Sunsets at Dubai Canal

Dubai by night

The prettiest views at the Marina

Everybody’s favourite skyscraper

Even our frame is picture-perfect

Public transport has never looked this good

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque leaves us speechless every time

The sea and the Louvre Abu Dhabi are best friends 😍

Ras Al Khaimah at sundown

Fujairah never fails to amaze

Images: Instagram