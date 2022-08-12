The UAE is so photogenic…

From Dubai famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram…

Sunsets at Dubai Canal

 

Dubai by night

The prettiest views at the Marina

Everybody’s favourite skyscraper

Even our frame is picture-perfect

 

Public transport has never looked this good

 

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque leaves us speechless every time

The sea and the Louvre Abu Dhabi are best friends 😍

 

Ras Al Khaimah at sundown

Fujairah never fails to amaze

 

Images: Instagram