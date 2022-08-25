If you’ve found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days, fear not: we’ve been hard at work to find something enjoyable for everyone…

The back to school season is upon us and the calendar is quickly filling up with exciting activities to indulge in. This weekend’s lineup includes live concerts, free yoga classes, last minute staycations, and moonlit waterpark parties.

Here is our list of things worth checking out this weekend in Dubai…

Friday, August 26

Groove along to DJ Alan Walker at the Coca Cola Arena

Fan of electronic dance music? Alan Walker is performing at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena alongside another musical genius KSHMR. The Norwegian DJ, known for his signature mask and hoodie look, has over 15 billion audio and video streams worldwide. Dance non-stop to his global hits like Faded, PS5, Sweet Dreams, and Man on the Moon.

Friday, August 26, 8pm, Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. Proof of vaccination is not required for the event. Tickets on sale from Dhs199 – coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Alan-Walker-and-KSHMR

Break a sweat at a high-energy hip-hop dance class at D3

Looking for a workout that doesn’t feel like a workout? Then this class may be for you. Serving up stress-relieving fun and all-smiles energy, Dubai Design District’s summer program is sadly coming to an end. Don’t miss your last chance to pop and lock your way into the weekend with a hip hop dance class by Dance It Forward this Friday evening.

Friday August 26, 6pm, D3 Summer Hub, Dubai Design District, dubaidesigndistrict.com/rethink-summer

Soak up the fun, summer vibe of Iris Sunsets with a live brass band

If you are feeling sociable this weekend, head on over to Iris to enjoy the most sociable and appetizing of foods – tapas. Every Friday from 5pm, Iris Sunsets brings two hours of free-flowing beverages and small plates such as goats cheese tacos, marinated artichoke, and beef skewers. More than that, a live brass band and DJ Kaan Altinbilek add to the buzzy vibe of this lounge bar. Take our word for it.

Sunset Package Dhs250 per person. Friday, August 26 from 5-8pm. Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai. irisdubai.com

Navigate the oyster bar and seafood station at the Armani/Mediterraneo

Where better to satisfy your seafood dreams than inside the Burj Khalifa at the Armani/Mediterraneo? Find a stunning selection of oysters, razor clams, tiger prawns, lobster tails, blue crab on the iced seafood station as well as grilled daily catches and seafood paella. Children of all ages are welcome.

Friday evenings. Dhs349 per person for food and Dhs175 per child 6 years and above. Armani/Mediterraneo, lobby level 1st floor of the Burj Khalifa. Tel: (0)4 888 3666

Saturday, August 27

Stretch it out at a free yoga event at Fairmont The Palm

Open to all, this ultra-serene vinyasa flow event at Fairmont The Palm is the ideal way to stay zen this weekend. Led by yoga instructor Dina Cassir, the afternoon session will focus on the mind, body, and breath exploring different physical variations to find your flow.

Saturday, August 27, 4:30pm – 5:30pm, Fairmont The Palm, Dubai. Free of charge. Book your spot reconnectprogramme.com/events/

Party till midnight at the iconic Atlantis Waterpark

After three years, the UAE’s biggest moonlit waterpark party, Aquaventure After Dark, is back to close the summer season in style. Waterpark fans get ready for an evening of good vibes and water slides with three live DJs, activations sponsored by Coca Cola, a Virgin Radio zone, and delicious food from around the world to fuel the evening of fun.

Saturday August 27, 7pm – 12am, Atlantis Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Early bird tickets available online for Dhs199 – atlantis.com/dubai/atlantis-aquaventure/aquaventure-waterpark/aquaventure-after-dark.

Wake up with freshly baked pastries from Risen Bakery

Risen Bakery has opened yet another branch in Dubai, this one located in Barsha Heights. The homegrown concept has taken Dubai by storm since opening its first branch less than a year ago thanks to its mouthwateringly beautiful pastries, homemade loaves, and stunning interiors. Must try: filled donuts and artisan-made baguette.

Risen Café, Grand Heights Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Opening hours: 7am – 10pm. To view other locations visit – risendubai.com

Treat yourself to a last minute staycation at SLS Dubai

There’s no better place to rejuvenate your body and mind than the idyllic SLS Dubai. Until August 31, book a 60-minute massage for two and spend the night in one of the hotel’s luxurious signature rooms. This indulgent ‘spacation’ is also inclusive of breakfast for two at Fi’lia and full access to the Privilege pool on the 75th floor.

Dhs999, available until 31 August 2022, SLS Dubai, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 607 0757

Sunday, August 28

Paint & Grape at Couqley French Bistro & Bar

If you are planning on meeting up with friends this weekend or in need of a pre-back-to-school rejuvenation, make your way to down to Couqley French Bistro and Bar for an afternoon of therapeutic art and fine-tasting grape. Artists can enjoy two complimentary beverages while creating their “Abstract Stairways & Modern Reflection” masterpiece on a pre-sketched canvas under the guidance of an art teacher.

Sunday, August 28. 2pm – 5pm. Cluster A, JLT, Dubai. Dhs390 per person. Reserve your spot – weloveart.com/events/

Experience the best of Korean culture at Festival Plaza’s K-Market

From Korean street food to K-Pop dance performances, those looking for a dose of all things Korean are in for a treat at the ultimate K-market. This weekend is your last chance to engage in the fun cultural activities, workshops, and discover Korean street food (corn dogs!) and cosmetic brands so pop down to Festival Plaza and check it out.

11am – 9pm daily until August 28. Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai. dubaifestivalplaza.com/home/

Uncover untold tales of the deep at Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is hosting a one-day event to give avid-divers and first timers the opportunity to learn tips and tricks from world class expert divers. You can expect fascinating conversations on topics such as freediving, underwater videography, and lifesaving sills. Back by popular demand, the Deep Dive Dubai Talk is taking place on Sunday and is free for all to attend.

Sunday, August 28 at 1pm. Deep Dive Dubai, NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. deepdivedubai.com

Celebrate healthy alternatives at the Not Just For Vegans Market

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has partnered with ethical company Not Just For Vegans to host its third indoor market, bringing together locally-produced, high quality, vegan products. Think sustainable jewellery, organic food, vegan homeware, and eco-friendly handbags. Look forward to workshops throughout the day including talks on how to make vegan food easily and children’s activities such as playdough.

Not Just For Vegans Market runs from 12pm until 6pm on Sunday, August 28. Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Onyx Tower 3, The Greens, Dubai. jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/zabeel-house-the-greens

Images: Supplied