The changes will allow holiday makers to enjoy longer trips, and give more time to those setting up in the region…

From September, new arrivals into the UAE will benefit from a 60-day visit visa, as per new rules unveiled back in April. As part of a slew of changes to the visit and residency visa system in the UAE, holiday makers and those making the move to Dubai will have double the amount of time in the emirates.

Previously, many nationalities received a 30-day visa on arrival, including travellers from the UK, US and Australia. After the 30 days, you would have a nine-day grace period before being required to pay to renew your visa, or face fines of Dhs100 per day for every day of overstay.

However, those now entering the UAE from next month will be able to enjoy 60 days on a visit visa, ideal for travellers seeking an extended holiday in the emirates. It will also offer those moving over to Dubai longer to arrange for their work or residency visa.

All entry visas are available for single or multiple entry and can be renewed for a further 60 days.

Some travellers already had different visa-on-arrival arrangements, such as those visiting from Europe’s Schengen zone who are able to stay for 90 days in any 180-day period. There’s been no announcement as of yet that this will change.

New tourist visas

As well as the regular tourist visa, the UAE cabinet has unveiled a new five-year, multi-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE without a sponsor. However, visitors can’t stay for more than 180 days in a year.

For this visa, proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in foreign currency in the last six months is required. Details on how to obtain this visa have yet to be given.

Like with the standard entry visa, the changes will come into effect from September 2022.