It’s fair to say that the city has watched the giant iconic arch of what we now know will be called Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi (a project with a working title of Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi) rise with curiosity.

Sitting on the manmade Abu Dhabi Marina breakwater across the rolling Corniche blues, it has teased us with dreaming spires and ‘Atlantis on stilts’ aesthetics. The property has attracted no shortage of camera lens attention, rumour mill machinations and frenzied speculation (guilty). But we now gave some steel frame concrete(ish) facts. And images.

What we know so far

When though?

This, what will be the fifth Rixos property in the UAE, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is on track for opening in Q3 2022. And that’s imminent, the third quarter is July to September.

A hub of wow

The hotel will feature ‘an entertainment square’ — a staging point for international superstar DJs, grand theatrical performances, light and sound shows and extravagant entertainment spectacles.

Come dine with us

We’ve also had a teasing insight into the food and beverage portfolio, thanks to the restaurant. Although the (now live) website gives little away, the render titles obtained by What’s On come with names that give insight into what delights the menus might hold. So far we have Aqua and More – Peoples Restaurant; L’Olive – Vero Italiano; Tao Tao – La Isla Beach Bar; and Marina X Lounge – Privé Lounge. More on these shortly.

Beach life

Another crowning feature will be a beach club, a facility that has proven to be increasingly popular in Abu Dhabi in recent years. There will be an ultra-luxurious VIP pier bar and lounge, reserved for the black card set, with designer everything, juggling butlers and staying in exclusive suites.

Fun and fitness

Rixos also announced that the expansive aqautics complex will include a ‘spray action pool’ (whatever that is), a dedicated kid’s pool, an outdoor recreation area with wellness bar and outdoor gym facilities.

Inspiration in decor and design execution has come from a mix of Turkish (in line with the Rixos brand) and Arabian sources, with modern finishes and subtle nods to Abu Dhabi’s pearl diving past.

In-spa-rational facilities

And of course, staying true to its Rixos DNA — there will be deliciously deluxe spa with, naturally, an ornate Turkish Hammam. Also confirmed is the teenager’s club — complete with PlayStation tournaments, sports academies, rhythm workshops, and there’s even a private cinema where you can chew popcorn and boo blockbuster bad guys in the peace and serenity of seclusion.

Describing just how important the upcoming opening is to the emirate’s leisure offering, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Accor and Rixos Hotels to operate one of the luxurious hotels in the capital “Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Hotel”.

Standby for more information as we get it.

