Grills, chills and pool dip thrills…

We are dedicated ambassadors for the cause of the Sunday session — striving to bring the curtain down on the weekend with the same energy we raised it with.

And a brunch x pool party coalition is exactly the sort of policy platform that will always get our weekend vote. Enter Grills@Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, now offering a Sunday pool party, a replacement for their gloriously bougie Saturday brunch, a well-established staple of the circuit.

CorNiche appeal

Taking place between midday and 7pm, the Sunday pool party at Grills@Chill’O comes with the soundtrack of a live DJ, and a few different options when it comes to your refreshment packages.

You can get a house free flow package for Dhs300, and a premium free-flow for Dhs350 with select bites. Or for more casual access, it’s worth mentioning that ladies get free access, a welcome drink and 50 per cent off select food and beverages.

Grills@Chill’O has a daily 240 minute happy hour (4pm to 8pm) with 50 per cent off a range of food and beverages.

You can also get pool access free with Corniche Dining’s family friendly Saturday brunch, from 1pm to 4pm with prices starting at Dhs255.

Elsewhere in the Sofitel

Prefer your fun times a little dryer? Step into our office. Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche has a packed schedule of August promotions including the weekly Roast Carvery Night at Corniche Dining (taking place every Thursday, 6.30pm to 10.30pm), a true carnival for the carnivorous from just Dhs220. Headline culinary acts include veal, chicken, lamb and crucially, the humble Yorkshire pudding.

South East Asian restaurant, Silk and Spice also has some great value propositions, inviting you to Thai something new. There’s a street food night on Wednesdays with unlimited dishes for Dhs125; a two course menu lunch with a pint available daily for Dhs125; a Thursday ladies night which rewards the fairer gender with a free glass of bubbles and 50 per cent off select food and beverage; there are also dim sum nights and sharing platter nights.

Jazz and Fizz completes the deals on meals and feels line-up with (appropriately) a jazz night (on Fridays); ladies’ night on Wednesday (three free drinks for the galdem and further discounts); and a daily cheese night (Dhs105 cheese platter and two glasses of house beverage).

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. Tel: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Images: Provided