Prices have been announced by the UAE fuel price committee…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of September.

From September 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.41 per litre, a decrease from Dh4.03 per litre in August. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.30 per litre, down from Dhs3.92.

Diesel will also see a decrease in price to Dhs3.87 per litre, down from Dhs4.14 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to September 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23