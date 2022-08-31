UAE fuel prices announced for September 2022
Prices have been announced by the UAE fuel price committee…
If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of September.
From September 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.41 per litre, a decrease from Dh4.03 per litre in August. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.30 per litre, down from Dhs3.92.
Diesel will also see a decrease in price to Dhs3.87 per litre, down from Dhs4.14 last month.
Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to September 2022.
2022
January: Dhs2.65
February: Dhs2.94
March: Dhs3.23
May: Dhs3.66
June: Dhs4.15
July: Dhs4.63
August: Dhs4.03
September: Dhs3.41
2021
January: Dhs1.91
February: Dhs1.91
March: Dhs2.21
April: Dhs2.29
May: Dhs2.30
July: Dhs2.47
October: Dhs2.60
November: Dhs2.80
December: Dhs2.77
All prices include the five per cent VAT.
The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.