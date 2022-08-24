In case you need to get one for back to school…

The price of PCR testing in Dubai is pretty reasonable, however, we’ve scouted out the cheapest places to get a PCR test in the city.

EHS-run centre

Free

UAE residents in certain eligible categories can get a PCR test free of charge at any Emirates Health Services (EHS) run centre across all seven Emirates. Appointments are by booking only and you’ll need to do this using the Covid-19 EHS app, which will tell you all of the EHS centres’ locations.

Seha Covid-19 screening centre

Price: Dhs40

One of the cheapest PCR tests in Dubai is at the Seha Covid-19 screening centre, of which there’s two in Dubai: Al Khawaneej and Dubai Parks and Resorts, where tests are priced at just Dhs40. It’s a drive through for ordinary residents, but people in categories such as UAE Nationals, residents and citizens above the age of 50 and pregnant women can book an appointment using the Seha app.

Seha Covid-19 screening centre, Al Khawaneej or Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs

Price: Dhs80 (labourers only)

Labourers who are in need of a PCR test can attend the walk-in at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Jafiliya, Dubai. The price of a test is Dhs80 for labourers only.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Jafiliya, Dubai, 7am to 11pm.

NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda

Price: From Dhs85

NMC Healthcare’s duo of branches in Dubai offer PCR tests for travellers at a discounted rate of Dhs85, although you’ll need to show a valid plane ticket to avail the rate. If you’re not travelling and need a PCR, you’ll pay Dhs100 in Deira and Dhs120 in Al Nahda.

NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda, 7am to 10pm. nmc.ae

Right Health Al Quoz Mall

Price: Dhs90

There’s no appointment needed for the walk-in PCR test center at Al Quoz Mall, where a PCR test will set you back Dhs90. Results are returned within 12 to 24 hours, and the certificate is valid for travel too.

17B street, Al Quoz Mall parking Area Opposite Al Quoz Mall, 24 hours, righthealth.ae

QAM Healthcare

Price: Dhs90

At QAM Healthcare in Al Quoz, you’ll pay Dhs90 for a test at QAM Healthcare’s Al Quoz medical center. If you prefer to take a test at home, it’s Dhs129 or Dhs109 per person for a group of five or more. Both return results within 24 hours.

Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, 3rd Floor, Al Bonian Building Al Quoz 3. qamhealthcare.com

Service Market

Price: Dhs99

This fantastic app offers everything from beauty and wellness, laundry, cleaning and more at home. You can order a PCR test to be conducted by a health professional in the comfort of your own home, with results back within 24 hours. It’s currently Dhs99, down from Dhs169.

servicemarket.com

Blue Med Healthcare

Price: Dhs99

Barsha-based Blue Med Healthcare will come to you for your PCR test, whether home or office is more convenient. Their around-the-clock service starts from Dhs99 for a 12-hour turnaround, although you’ll pay more for a faster result.

Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent

Price: Dhs110 (Drive-through)

The drive-through Covid-19 PCR test at Mena Labs its available to anyone. PCR tests cost Dhs110 and you should get your results within 24 hours, or pay Dhs150 for results returned within 12 hours.

Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent, Suqeim Road, Dubai, 24 hours. menalabs.ae/covid-19

