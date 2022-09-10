10 awesome things to look forward to in Dubai this September

New shows, big re-openings and some huge stars head to the city…

We’ve blinked and summer is *almost* over, which means lots of epic things to do our coming our way this September. Whether it’s new restaurants, hot re-openings or the biggest international acts, we’ve rounded up 10 brilliant things to look forward to in Dubai this September.

From September 6: Pick up your favourite healthy drink from a cult juice bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE & THE JUICE UAE (@joeandthejuiceuae)

We are ready to give Joe & The Juice a big juicy welcome, as it’s set to open at Dubai Design District this week. Aimed at health conscious customers, the menu is famous for its wholesome juices and sandwiches. Across the world, the drinks menu includes nutritious smoothies, vegan shakes and juices. While the food menu includes organic acai bowls, sandwiches and cakes – banana bread, anyone? Joe & The Juice’s signature drinks include Joe’s Green Mile with apple, avocado, broccoli, ice, lemon and spinach, and Herb Tonic with apple, ginger, ice, pepper, pineapple, red bell pepper and turmeric. Give your shots a healthy upgrade, too, as its cafes serve shots from ginger to turmeric. More outposts at D3, Barsha Mall and Nakheel Mall are coming soon.

Joe & The Juice, Dubai Design District, opens Sept 6. @joeandthejuiceuae

Throughout September: Check out the new menu at one of the hottest culinary tickets in town

After a summer break, a restaurant that’s got all of the cities foodies talking is back in action. Eight-seater Omakase concept Moonrise, headed by Michelin Guide’s Young Chef of the Year Solemann Haddad, has a brand new menu, which through nine courses fuses Middle Eastern and Japanese flavours. A signature part of the experience, the Foie Gras Puri ‘Explosion’ is back, alongside new additions like the grilled cheese, a homage to chef Solemann’s childhood; and ‘Trip to Masafi’, of charred madai, sweet corn and dill. There’s two seatings every Monday to Saturday at 6.45pm and 8.45pm for Dhs650.

Moonrise, Eden House, Satwa, 6.45pm and 8.45pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs650. Tel: (050) 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz

September 9 to 11: Head to a breathtaking ballet

Romeo and Juliet (a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev) is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but tragic events force Romeo to battle and kill Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The consequence? He is expelled from the city and Juliet’s parents force her to marry Paris. As a drastic measure, she takes a potion that makes her appear to be dead so she can flee with Romeo. Unfortunately, Romeo fails to get this message and goes to grieve at her grave. To escape his grief, he takes a vial of potion that kills him. Juliet finds Romeo dead upon awakening. She is devastated and stabs herself.

Romeo and Juliet, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 9 1o 11, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

September date TBC: Head back alfresco to a brand new beach club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyma Beach Dubai (@kymabeachdubai)

This month there’s a new beach club called Kyma opening soon in Dubai, and looks set to be a Grecian-inspired paradise when it washes up on the shores of Palm West Beach. While we’ve not yet seen what the venue will look like, we do know the space will be part-restaurant and part-beach club. So you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2022. @kymabeachdubai

From September 14: Be dazzled by dinner and a show as Billionaire returns

After a short summer hiatus, Billionaire is back with a bang from September 14. Bringing its What’s On Award-winning dinner and a show concept back to Dubai, Billionaire will showcase its family of skillful artists, musicians, acrobats, and dancers from September 14. Curated by Billionaire’s Creative Director Montse Morè, guests will enjoy a three-hour experience complemented by a premium menu. Chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu has prepared a menu of signature Italian and contemporary new-Asian dishes. There’s even an international DJ set to perform on September 16, with Afrojack headlining the grand reopening party.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday from Sept 14, 9pm ’til late. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

From September 15: Get adventurous in Hatta

Dubai’s beloved adventure and glamping destination, Hatta, will reopen for its fifth season on Thursday, September 15. Inviting guests to once again explore the great outdoors just 90 minutes outside of Dubai, both Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts will reopen on the same date. You’ll be pleased to hear that all of your favourite alfresco activities will return. So you’ll be able to enjoy a day of archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. There will also be a brand new addition – an adventure ropes course – which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on.

From September 15, visithatta.com

From September 15: Celebrate the return of the alfresco season as Shimmers reopens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shimmers on the Beach (@shimmersonthebeach)

This secluded spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. From September 15, it’s finally reopening its doors after the summer and on the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked to order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

From September 21: See an immersive show at infinity des Lumieres

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumieres this September. The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist.

Dubai Mall, from Sep 21, ticket prices start from Dhs110; gaudikandinskykleedubai.com

From September 29: Prepare to be amazed by an aquatic circus show

This show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Pick up your tickets here.

Festival City Mall, Dubai, 4pm and 7pm from Sep 29, ticket prices start from Dhs90; platinumlist.net

September 30: Sing along as an international rapper lands in Dubai

Rap superstar Curtis Jackson – better known as 50 Cent – is bringing his Green Light Gang World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on September 30, for one night only. Known for his impact in the hip-hop industry, he has been described as a “master of the nuanced art of lyrical brevity”.

50 Cent Green Light Gang World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, September 30, tickets start at Dhs225, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com