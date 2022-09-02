Sponsored: A brunch and stay is the only way…

We all love a good brunch here in Dubai. But the thought of driving home and getting stuck in traffic after you’ve put the cutlery down can certainly down the mood. Eliminate that hiccup in your Saturday plans and stay over at the hotel instead, and this season Radisson Blu Hotels in Business Bay has two options for you to pick from.

Backyard Brunch

Take a seat at this Saturday brunch at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar and prepare to feast on as many small plates as you like. Your unlimited meal includes smoked and charred meats to marinated seafood. There are live stations plus a bigger and better seafood & oyster bar. Plant-based guests, don’t worry, you aren’t forgotten about as there are coal-roasted vegetables and much more to delight.

Your brunch is paired with live music and views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal which you can enjoy from the terrace.

The Backyard Brunch – which runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm – costs Dhs395 for the soft drinks package, Dhs495 for the house drinks package and Dhs595 for the sparkling package. Or, you can choose to stay over at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront and pay just Dhs721 per person (excluding taxes).

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 249 7800. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Billy’s Brunch

BAI Bar & Terrace runs a brunch with a menu packed with refined bar food and free-flowing drinks.

It’s called Billy’s Brunch and the three-hour experience includes small plates, a main course, and sharing desserts.

Billy’s Brunch runs every Saturday from 12pm until 5pm (three-hour seating) and costs Dhs295 for the soft drinks package, Dh395 for the house drinks package and Dhs450 for the sparkling package. Or, you can choose to stay over at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View and pay just Dhs521 per person (excluding taxes).

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 875 3300. @radissonbluhoteldubaicanalview

Images: Radisson Blu Hotels