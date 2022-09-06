Locked and loaded, this week is coming in hot…

Monday, September 12

The wickedest lunch in the West

West to West Kitchen, those champions of authentic West African and Caribbean cuisine – have just launched a new lunch time menu and as you might expect, it’s positively overflowing with collossal flavour combinations. It includes a wide variety of bowls, rotis and wraps, caters for vegans and vegetairans as well as committed carnivores, is available for delivery and dine-in and has highlights such as West African chicken stew with Sierra Leonean jollof rice bowl, Trinidadian aloo and channa roti and a Jamaican jerk chicken wrap,

Al Bzaymi St, Najda, lunch menu available midday to 4pm Tue to Fri . Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Tuesday, September 13

This deal is gonna taco some beating

Launching tomorrow, and then returning every Tuesday until (at the time of writing) the end of time, legit Latin food house, Burro Blanco is launching an unlimited birria (the true and rightful queen of all streetfood) tacos deal for just Dhs79 at their MASDAR City location. Push your digestion tract to the limit with a conveyor belt of the ultimate AAA Mexican-born snack, alongside soft beverages, chips and salsa and a selection of desserts. And if you don’t know what birria taco is, welcome to what might be the best day of your hithertoo sheltered life — essentially a collaboration of tacos x stew, the tortillas come positively drenched in the juicy goodness of an aromatic Mexican hotpot. Legendary stuff.

Burro Blanco Masdar City, from midday until stocks last. @burroblancouae

Re: Cycling

The hugely popular Dubai cycling studio, Motion now has an Abu Dhabi location on Al Reem Island. Part of the brand’s success has been built on the fact you can burn up to 1,000 calories per ride. The intense workouts have candlelit sessions (which sound deliciously trippy), women-only options, and R&B backed classes all lead by an expert team focused on keeping you motivated and pushing harder. And you may feel you need that if say, hypothetically, you just consumed your own bodyweight in tacos.

office 461, Floor 4, Wafra Square building, Al Reem Island, cycling classes from Dhs50 (for first ride). Tel: (055) 8530 0836, motion-cycling.ae

Wednesday, September 14

Sweet disposition

One of the UAE’s most warmly regarded purveyors of South Asian cuisine, India Palace has just given their dessert menu a gourmet glow up. New joiners include Motichoor Jugalbandi, Burfee Samosa, Noor Jahan Cheesecake, Paan Rose Kulfi, Strawberry Rasmalai — available now at all 12 UAE restaurants, with prices starting at Dhs22.

India Palace, all venues across UAE (including ADNOC head office, Mushrif Mall, Deerfields Mall, Dalma Mall, Mazyad Mall). Tel: (0)2 02 644 8777. indiapalace.ae

Saluting the setting sun

Stunning Yas Bay bar, Siddharta Lounge offers a Sundowner deal available from 6pm to 8pm between Monday to Thursday — you can get one of a select range of drinks, including cocktails with a side nibble for just Dhs35. The mixology is sound, and the nibbles are way beyond the sort of assorted nut bowl you’d expect to accompany a Dh35 sip. We plow through patatas bravas and prawn tempura with a ponzu dipping sauce and whilst dainty on the plate, they’re a heavyweight palate punch. Check out our full review for a more thorough vibe guide.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Thursday, September 15

Popeyes on sale, oh man

Everyone’s favourite Louisiana fried chicken brand, Popeyes has just opened their very first store in Al Ain, open now in Al Bawadi Mall. The fast food brand famously marinate their chicken for at least 12 hours, adding batter and breading by hand, then using a slow cook method they carefully create their signature juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside chicken chowing experience. You may remember Popeyes from their internet-breaking chicken sandwich, which caused widespread stock shortages across the restaurant’s network.

Al Bawadi Mall, 10am to 10pm. @popeyesuae

