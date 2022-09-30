Sponsored: Myrra is bringing like-minded ladies together for an inspiring weekly event…

Agora by Myrra is the new ladies’ night, spinning the traditional concept on its head, running every Wednesday from 7pm. With the aim of bringing like-minded women together, Agora encourages insightful discussion, to share ideas and inspire each other.

Paired with an enticing food and beverage menu, over traditional Greek and Spanish cuisine. Agora’s menu includes Horiatiki Greek salad, tuna carpaccio with seasonal truffle, chives, grape and pine nuts, delicately wrapped Kataifi feta cheese topped with lemon jelly, Cretan honey and edible flowers.

You’ll also find traditional spinach pie, Peinirli pie, tender baby squid with parsley lemon relish, tomato and florini pepper jam and prawn saganaki cooked in tomato sauce, red capsicum and topped with feta cheese and dill. For the final sweet note, ladies will be treated to a Spanish style French toast, torrija, hazelnut crème anglaise and vanilla ice cream.

In order for our community to flourish, it’s vital to have welcoming spaces that are designed for individuals to express themselves and tell their story, to allow others to learn, grow and share advice. Ladies can enjoy a discounted rate on the Agora food menu, as well as a welcome drink on arrival. Additional beverages are available on a special deal, priced at Dhs99 for three.

Agora by Myrra, Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com