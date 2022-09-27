Yes, the old-school concept of a brunch…

Long before Dubai transformed the meaning of brunch to a three or four-hour all-you-can eat feast of international buffets, bottomless beverages and a circus of entertainment, it was merely a leisurely meal eaten sometime after breakfast, but too early to be classed as lunch.

But don’t knock this traditional breakfast and lunch blend. It may not have a caviar bar, shot trolleys or a belly dancer, but it comes complete with a buffet of pastries, fresh juice bars and even the option to have ‘breakfast in bed’.

Here are seven breakfast brunches to try in Dubai.

1. Bistro Des Arts

At Bistro Des Arts, guests are invited to enjoy a traditional French-style sharing brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Help yourself from the buffet to start where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts of meat. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage all for Dhs119. For an additional Dhs85, guests can treat themselves to three breakfast cocktails.

Bistro Des Arts, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, 9am to 12pm, Saturday, 9am to 2pm, Sunday, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

2. La Cantine Du Faubourg

For a fancier affair, La Cantine Du Faubourg serves up a decadent breakfast-inspired brunch every Saturday and Sunday. It’s technically not in the morning, but it serves up all the best breakfast dishes you could wish for. A fresh bowl of warm pastries is served alongside fresh juices while you peruse the newspaper-style menu. It’s an extensive menu, cleverly split into breakfast dishes cooking up eggs every way imaginable, to cold starters, mains, then breakfast pastries and desserts to finish. As well as a standard drinks package, there’s also the option to upgrade it with either house beverages or sparkling, too. There’s even a four-poster bed, which you can book if you want to snag the restaurant’s most Instagrammable spot.

Brunch 105, La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 12pm to 5pm (3 hour slots available), Saturday and Sunday, Dhs360 soft, Dhs485 house, Dhs725 sparkling. Tel: 04 352 7105. lacantine.ae

3. Circle Cafe

The breakfast brunch at Circle Cafe is basically a foodie challenge. The premise is simple: show up, pay Dhs69 and eat as much as you can off the breakfast menu. No restrictions. The menu features an array of Circle signatures such as the breakfast bowl, shakshouka and beetroot hummus and avocado, plus a few naughty options such as French toast, waffles and pancakes. The deal also includes a hot drinks, with smoothies and cold drinks charged separately.

Various locations including Media City, Business Bay and Silicon Oasis, 8am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs69 for adults. Tel: (04) 276 6283. circle-cafe.com

4. Bounty Beets

This popular Instagrammable healthy cafe now has two branches: one in Le Meridien Mina Seyahi and the other in Le Meridien Dubai. Both offer a weekend breakfast brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, served from 8am to midday at Mina Seyahi and 9am to midday in Garhoud. It serves up unlimited breakfast dishes like date cake, rose pudding, tropical bowls, crepes, waffles, avo on toast and much more alongside coffee, tea and juices for Dhs79 in Garhoud and Dhs129 at Mina Seyahi. Add on four healthy cocktails (Mina Seyahi only) and it’s Dhs228. Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8am to 12pm Sat and Sun, from Dhs129. Tel: (0)4 511 7373

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, 9am to 12pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs79. Tel:(0)4 702 2455. @bountybeets

5. Farzi Cafe

Indian Bistro Farzi serves up an unlimited breakfast at City Walk and Mall of the Emirates from 10am to 12pm. Priced at Dhs59, you’ll get a choice of two eggs any style, paired with chicken sausage, wedges, mushroom, toast and more. Then there’s croissants, fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings alongside yoghurt, museli and fresh fruit. Upgrade to include a selection of juices and milk and it’s Dhs79.

Farzi Cafe, City Walk and Mall of the Emirates, 10am to 12pm, Sat and Sun, from Dhs59. Tel: (050) 407 5590, farzicafe.ae

5. Boardwalk

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 1pm and for Dhs98, you’ll get a one main dish, a glass of fresh orange juice and a special dessert with a cup of coffee. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

6. Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to six breakfast dishes at Ella’s Eatery. Starting from Dhs70, enjoy an array of dishes as well one hot and cold beverage. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs70. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

7. Social Company

This new ‘Sunday Social’ breakfast brunch prioritises the most important meal of the day, while serving all diners with a consistent stream of beverages. Guests can pair any five delicious dishes with unlimited Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys. Indulge every Sunday for any two-hour period between 11am and 4pm for just Dh145. Kickstart your weekend with an array of delicious breakfast choices and bring your pooches along as this outlet is dog friendly.

Social Company, Zabeel House, The Greens, Dubai, two hour period between 11am and 4pm, Dhs145, Tel: (0)4 519 1111, jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied/ Instagram/ Facebook