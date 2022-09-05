Sponsored: Perfect to get you through the work week…

Want to dine on pan-Asian fare in style? Head to Nonya at Taj JLT.

Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine is the highlight and besides giving your palate a treat, you’ll also get those picture-perfect Dubai views thanks to the ceiling-to-floor glass windows. The interiors are just as beautiful with Oriental jewel tones, lots of leafy plants and vibrant patterns.

Business lunch

When: Monday to Friday

Take a break from the screen and enjoy the business lunch at Nonya where you will tuck into Pan-Asian dishes. For Dhs99, you will get a soup, starter, a main and dessert.

After relishing your soup of the day, there are starters where you will pick from crowd favourites such as truffle crispy lotus stem, satay ayam, tiger prawn har gao, chicken Szechuan, etc. For mains, choose from the famous Nonya black cod, buttermilk prawns, the signature Nonya chicken/vegetable curry and more. To end your lunch experience, tuck into a chef’s special dessert.

Business lunch runs from 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Ladies Night

When: Thursday

For some downtime with the girls post work, head to the ladies’ night where the gals can indulge in free-flowing beverages from 8pm to 12pm for just Dhs158. Additionally, ladies can pick bar bites off the menu and enjoy 50 per cent off. Bringing the gents along? It’s Dhs249 per person.

Post work drinks

When: Monday to Friday

Need to unwind after a long day at the office? Nonya is offering three of its signature cocktails for Dhs98 guaranteed to melt the stress away. The deal runs from 5pm to 8pm from Monday to Thursday and 3pm to 8pm on Friday.

Nonya, 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah, Dubai, open daily for lunch and dinner, Mon to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 2.30pm, Sat 1pm to 2.30pm, Sun 5pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 574 1144. @nonyadubai