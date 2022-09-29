Sponsored: The five-day event takes place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort…

If you’ve visited or are from the United Kingdom, you would have heard about Kricket – an esteemed London-based restaurant. If you haven’t, Kricket is a collection of modern Indian restaurants combining British ingredients with the flavours and aromas of India.

The restaurant – which ranked among the 28 Best Indian Restaurants in London according to luxury travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveller – will be hosting a five-day pop-up at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. It takes place from October 26 to 30.

If you love Indian food, it’s an event you don’t want to miss. It will cost you Dhs295 per person. If you want to pair your Indian feast with beverages, it’s an additional Dhs175 and includes selected hops and grape.

What’s On the menu?

The favourable dishes on the menu are by Chef Will Bowlby and Rik Cambell along with their talented team from the esteemed UK eatery.

The food – a fusion of flavours from Mumbai and London – will be prepared at live cooking stations by the pool where guests will be able to watch the Kricket chefs in action. Diners can choose from crispy samphire pakoras, Keralan fried chicken (pictured above), and lamb ribs. For seafood fans, there’s butter garlic pepper crab, – a tangy dish that the restaurant in London is famed for.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s malai kulfi pudding with caramelised white chocolate, topped with fresh blackberries.

On bringing the pop-up to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Chef Will Bowby said that he was delighted and excited to ‘share the fusion of Indian spices with modern, seasonal ingredients we have on offer at Kricket with the diners of Dubai.’

For bookings, call 04 567 8304 or WhatsApp the team on 056 189 7000 or email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com. Do note, that an advance booking with 50 per cent of payment is required to secure your reservations.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, Dubai, 6pm onwards from Oct 26 to 30, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 567 8888. anantara.com