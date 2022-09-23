Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
The country which has captured our hearts…
From Dubai’s famous landmarks to Abu Dhabi skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for the best photos of the UAE.
Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.
Stunning Dubai skyline
Your cue to check out Bluewaters Island…
Deira in beloved Old Dubai
Mina A’Salam beach at sunset
Inside the Museum of the Future
Al Farooq Mosque at dusk
Symmetrical!
Desert scenes in Beda Zayed, Abu Dhabi
Perfectly timed
Rocky scenes in Ras Al Khaimah
Images: social
