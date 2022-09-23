The country which has captured our hearts…

From Dubai’s famous landmarks to Abu Dhabi skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for the best photos of the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Stunning Dubai skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Singh (@bombayboy_07)

Your cue to check out Bluewaters Island…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Sotingco (@creative_snapsss)

Deira in beloved Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅔🅥🅔🅝🅣🅡🅐🅒🅨 (@eventracy_creative)

Mina A’Salam beach at sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginieofjune (@virginie_of_june_)

Inside the Museum of the Future

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea (@a.c.h.r.i.s.t.y)

Al Farooq Mosque at dusk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

Symmetrical!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUHSINKOTTAYIL – محسن كوتايل | Architect (@muhsinkottayil)

Desert scenes in Beda Zayed, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mark angelo saducos (@marky_martian)

Perfectly timed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عبدالعزيز الحمادي (@abdulaziz_a__d)

Rocky scenes in Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure Quest (@adventurequest.ae)

Images: social