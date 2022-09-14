Sombreros and maracas at the ready…

Whether you’re a Mexican national or just happier with a margarita in hand, here are 6 places you can celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Dubai.

Mama Zonia

To get the party started, Mama Zonia is offering deals on Friday, September 16 and 17. So get your sombreros ready, as you can enjoy two hours of free-flowing margaritas and selected beers for Dhs199, between 7pm and midnight. Guests will also receive a sharing plate of tacos and guacamole, without which, the celebration would be incomplete.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, September 16 and 17, 2 hours of selected drinks and nibbles, Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 240 4747, mamazoniadubai.com

Deseo

Overlooking the Downtown cityscape, guests can explore all the flavours Mexico has to offer. This chic restaurant will immerse diners in a festive experience, complete with salsa music and live entertainment. From Thursday, September 15 to 22 between 7pm and 11pm, Deseo offers nibbles and one beverage pitcher for Dhs125. For anyone wanting to party with a Mariachi band, the same offer is available on September 16.

Deseo, Business Bay, September 15 t0 22, 7pm to 11pm, nibbles and drink pitcher for Dhs125, Tel: (0)4 525 2500 @deseodubai

Señor Pico

Your independence day deal can be enjoyed after a beach stroll or sea swim at Senor Pico, on West Beach. On Friday, September 16, from 7pm to 11pm, you can enjoy two hours of free-flowing Mexican street bites and cocktails for Dhs299. If you also want to include beers and wine, upgrade your package to Dhs379. Overlooking the ocean and the Marina, this spot is perfect to let your hair down and enjoy some ice-cold drinks.

West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Sept 16, from Dhs299 drinks and nibbles, Tel: (0)4 568 250202, senorpico.com

Muchachas

This Mexican cantina has a whole weekend of celebrations planned for you. Beginning on Friday, September 16, guests can take advantage of all-day happy hour specials, as well as a snack and margarita on the house. The fun does not end there. On Saturday, September 17, you can check out their Independence Day brunch. Guests can enjoy the house drinks and cocktails package for Dhs350, between 1pm and 4pm. As a testament to this wonderful celebration, this brunch is also buy-one-get-one-free.

Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, Dubai, Sept 16 – all day happy hour with free snack and drink, Sept 17 two-for-one brunch offer for Dhs350, Tel: (0)4 327 5878, @_muchachas_

Cactus Jack

Fiesta, fiesta, fiesta! Get down to Cactus Jack’s to get your Friday, September 16 and enjoy Independence Day celebrations in full force. Enjoy a Sol beer bucket, margaritas and tequilas at a special price and pop-lock-and-drop all night long. There is no better way to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Dubai.

Cactus Jacks, Millenium Hotel Dubai, Sept 16, 7pm onwards, Tel: (0)4 702 8855, @cactusjacksdubai

Tortuga

Enjoy a Mexican feast this Thursday, September 15 or 16 at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. From 6pm to 10pm for Dhs199, you will be treated to a selection of 12 dishes. This will include a selection of lamb, fish and chorizo tacos as well as a Mexican delicacy, churros for dessert. This spot overlooks the idyllic waterways of the Mina A’Salam, the perfect spot for a date night.

Tortuga, Jumeirah Min A’Salam, Dubai, 12 dishes for Dhs199 between 6pm and 10pm, Tel: (800) 323 232, @tortugamexicankitchen

Images: social and provided