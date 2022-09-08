Sponsored: Celebrating two years of the iconic Palm Fountain…

On October 22, it will be two years since the world’s largest fountain officially launched and broke the Guinness World Record. To celebrate, The Pointe are hosting a three-day music festival, called Recognising Emerging Local Musicians (RELM FEST), to support Middle Eastern musicians with live performances, fountain shows, and the debut of five exciting new hits.

Taking place from Friday, 21 October to Sunday, 23 October, the festival will shine a spotlight on Arab artists such as Palestinian singer and songwriter, Noel Kharman; Iraqi-Belgian singer and songwriter, Sandra Sahi; Syrian musician, composer, singer and the first female Qanun player, Nagham Debal; Emirati singer and songwriter Hamdan Al Abri (also known as Abri); and French Lebanese singer and performer, Lea Makhoul..

Across the three days, you will hear the artists live in concert with a backdrop of the fountain show – choreographed especially to synchronize with their latest hits. You can also expect exclusive dining offers, firework displays, and key headliners and DJs from the region.

In partnership with short-form mobile video app, TikTok and music and entertainment streaming platform, Anghami, RELM will offer a continued program, to support to help the artists take their careers to the next level, with bespoke video content, workshops, and increased visibility across playlists on TikTok and Anghami. The Pointe aims to become the destination of choice to support local and emerging talents and will help them gain wider exposure through world-class shows at RELM FEST as well as the ongoing RELM program.

RELM FEST, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. October 21 to 23. thepointe.ae /@ThePointePalm