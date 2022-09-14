Sponsored: A bohemian brunch experience awaits…

Winner of the What’s On Nightlife Venue 2021, Dubai’s upscale bar and lounge Seven Sisters has a new brunch taking place every Sunday at its Business Bay location on the first level of the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

The Sunday Sequence brunch takes place from 3pm to 8pm where diners can expect a distinctive menu, a wide selection of beverages and a unique atmosphere shared with a bunch of fun-loving crew.

On the Sunday Sequence menu, you can expect an array of mouthwatering fresh fusions of Mediterranean and Asian delicacies. There are dynamite shrimps, prawn gyoza, salmon tartare, a sushi platter with spicy salmon; California rolls; and more. The Sunday Sequence platter offers you a choice between wagyu beef sliders, baby chicken, or salmon yakitori.

For the vegetarians and vegans diners, there’s vegan ceviche, cheese spring rolls, pumpkin maki, sliders made with portobello mushrooms, ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta in a pink sauce and much more.

From the live stations, you can stack your plates with fruits and an array of ice creams and sorbet with sweet corn.

There are three food and drink packages to choose from: Dhs199 for the soft drink package, Dhs339 for the house package and Dhs399 for the premium package. You can also opt for the beverage-only package for Dhs199 and sip on spirits, cocktails and wines.

Your brunching experience is paired with house music by a DJ that changes every week. As for the views, you’ll have the Water Canal providing serving as a tranquil backdrop paired with the striking skyline.

Before you head over, make a reservation on 056 775 4777 or drop the team an email on reservation@7sistersdubai.com

Seven Sisters, Level One, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, every Sun 3pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)56 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

Images: Seven Sisters