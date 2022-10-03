A side of stunning views while you work up a sweat…

Looking to switch up where you work out now it’s cool enough to go outside? Here’s three amazing outdoor fitness classes backdropped by amazing views.

Aura Skypool

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with a one-hour class led by Aura’s resident wellness coach, Emilse, every Monday Wednesday and Saturday. The resident yogi, teacher and performer will lead a 60-minute session at 8am, designed to help guests reset and rejuvenate. On Mondays, expect an energising Dynamic Stretch session, Wednesdays are for fluid yoga and breathing techniques at Vinyasa yoga, while Saturday is a unique vinyasa-like sequence class focused on building strength and endurance called ‘Power Fit’. Afterwards, you’ll fuel up with a wholesome breakfast in the Aura lounge, featuring dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or an Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by a hot or cold drink.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8am to 9am, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, from Dhs280. auraskypool.com

SAN Beach

Start the day the right way with SĀN Beach, the beautiful beach club on Palm West Beach hosts fitness classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week. Among the must-try classes is Super SUP Fit with Sophie, which takes place from 8am to 9pm. Even if you’re new to SUP Fit, this is a fun workout where everyone is welcome, and during the 50-minute sup yoga session you’ll get to work on your stretching and flexibility while working on your tan. It’s Dhs250 for the class, with Dhs100 redeemable to refuel on breakfast afterwards, and priority sunbed access if you want to spend the day by the sea.

SUP Fit at SĀN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, 8am to 9am, Wednesdays, Dhs250. sanbeachdubai.com, @supersupfit

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai

Stretch it out high in the sky on the 69th floor of SLS Dubai. Every Wednesday night, Saturday and Sunday morning, you can take part in a 60-minute class with breathtaking views of the city’s skyscrapers. You can make a day of it, as all who take part in the yoga class will enjoy complimentary access to the sky-high pools and spa facilities. If that wasn’t enough, SLS Dubai offers 30 per cent off selected spa treatments on the same day. Sounds like a weekend well-spent to us.

Ciel Spa Terrace, SLS Dubai, Level 69, Dubai, Wednesday at 7pm, Saturdays at 10.30am, Sundays at 9.30am, Dhs115 per session or Dhs400 for four sessions. Reservations and prior booking required. Call (0)4 607 0654 or (0)56 417 3887. sbe.com