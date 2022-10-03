Sponsored: From sublime culinary selections to wellbeing all available at this luxurious hotel

Let Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl tantalise your taste buds, prepare you for the ultimate football season and help you dip your toes into the self-care world. This fantastic hotel has a plethora of activities to indulge in, so here’s three we know you’re sure to love.

The beautiful game on display

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lexx B is turning their beautiful and spacious terrace into a show stopping fan zone. With a massive screen, comfortable couches and an exclusive menu that includes jalapeño poppers, what more could you need? Well, for the fans that arrive in their team’s shirt there’s a free bucket of chicken wings.

Minimum spend applies on premium seating for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Unmissable weekend brunches

Lexx B is a spectacular excuse to leave the house on a Saturday afternoon. Their Tableside Brunch welcomes you with moreish starters such as carpaccio with black truffle or tuna tartare. Then, the mains are served table-side with theatrics and accompanied by a live saxophonist.

As if that wasn’t enough their after brunch party is aptly named Liquid Brunch, with four hours of unlimited drinks and tunes from DJ Pozitiva.

Lexx B, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs290 for soft drinks, Dhs390 for house drinks, Dhs490 for bubbly. Liquid Brunch 4pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 for 4 hours, Dhs150 for 2 hours.

Ultimate Lexx B 12.30pm to 6pm Dhs550 for house drinks at Tableside and two hours free flow at Liquid Brunch.

If you enjoyed the Saturday brunch but need a more relaxing experience for your Sunday funday, let Verso’s La Famiglia Sunday brunch help you tackle the Sunday scaries. This family-friendly feast is an Italian cuisine lovers dream, with classics like pizza and pasta plus free flowing drinks and activities for the little ones.

Verso, every Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs180 for soft drinks, Dhs280 for house drinks, kids 12 half price and children under 6 dine for free.

Me-time is the best kind of free time

Head down to one of the 11 treatment rooms, or enjoy a sauna or even an Ice Fountain at Lum’a Spa. Body scrubs, reflexology or a variety of massages await, and with monthly rotational promotions there is no excuse for not taking care of yourself during this incredibly busy season. Massages and facial treatments start from as little as Dhs300, so head over and unwind with one of the many relaxing experiences.

hyatt.com

Images: Supplied