Sponsored: Bringing in the new season in style, there’s masterclasses, workshops and so much more…

Looking to get inspired this Autumn/Winter? Then there’s nowhere better to be than Mirdif House of Style. This experiential pop-up at City Centre Mirdif is on-hand to inject a major dose of style into your new season with an array of amazing events sure to get your creative juices flowing. Whether you’re upgrading your beauty bag thanks to the experts, becoming the host with the most thanks to a table styling workshop or picking up fashion tips from those in the know, here are 4 reasons to visit the House of Style pop-up at City Centre Mirdif.

Fun-filled workshops

Whatever gets your creative juices flowing, the incredible mix of workshops and masterclasses will have you leaving feeling inspired. Whether you’re perfecting the perfect smoky eye at a MAC masterclass, finishing an amazing floral arrangement with TWIGS Flower Studio or even creating your very own bath bomb thanks to the team at LUSH, there’s something for everyone.

There’s even sessions for the little ones, hosted by the likes of Happy Studio, Moms Store and Build-A-Bear.

Discover the latest trends

A handpicked collection of more than 20 acclaimed brands from across the mall’s rich mix of retailers are presenting their key trends and latest drops at Mirdif House of Style. The space features collections from an impressive mix of brands such as THAT Concept Store, Crate and Barrel, Tavola and H&M.

There’s incentives while you shop

When you spend Dhs300 or more across the wealth of brands at the mall, shoppers at City Centre Mirdif stand the chance win 100,000 SHARE points each week throughout October.

It’s free to attend

That’s right, all of this is at your fingertips without spending a Dirham. You simply have to pre-register for the free-to-attend events, which you can do here: citycentremirdif.com

Central Galleria, City Centre Mirdif, 10am to 10pm daily, until October 23. citycentremirdif.com