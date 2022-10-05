It’s World Mental Health Day – a reminder to check in with yourself and those around you…

Mental health support is such an important part of self-care. With the last few years being rather tumultuous (for obvious reasons), anxiety has been on the rise. It is one of the most prevalent mental illnesses.

So, if you’re feeling fear of the unknown or have experienced life changes that you didn’t see coming and feel like you’re in need of a little support, we’ve rounded up mental health support services in Dubai for when you feel you need them.

Here are 5 mental health support services in Dubai.

LightHouse Arabia

Founded in 2011 with the idea of making the region happier and healthier. This modern clinic offers a variety of sessions for adults, children and couples. The well-being centre offers a kind and caring approach to those seeking help. They outline what to expect from your first visit and help in making the process streamlined. Support groups are available for those who would prefer not to be alone. There is a variety of kinds of therapy available as well as mental health first aid which is an internationally recognised and evidence-based training that is equivalent to physical first aid, but for mental health.

The LightHouse Arabia, two branches in Al Wasl Jumeriah and Dubai Healthcare City. Tel: (0)4 380 2088, lighthousearabia.com

Thrive Wellbeing Centre

Founded by Dr Sarah Rasmi, this JLT-based wellbeing centre offers expertise across a range of mental health-related fields. Some of these include fertility, addiction, grief, trauma and more. Thrive also has a maternal mental health unit that specialises in prenatal and postnatal mental health as well as offering support for children, including talk therapy art therapy and also play therapy.

Thrive Wellbeing Centre, Saba Tower 1, Cluster E, JLT, Dubai. Sun to Thu 9am to 8pm and Sat 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 514 7386, thrive.ae, @thrivewellbeingcentre

American Wellness Center

Located in Healthcare City, this multi-speciality clinic offers a range of medical services. However, the clinic also has a plethora of mental health services that include online and face-to-face sessions in mindfulness training, rehabilitation, psychology and neuropsychology for both children and adults.

American Wellness Center, Block C. Ibn Sina Building #27, Healthcare City. Sat to Thur 8am to 9pm (0)4 514 4042, americanwellnesscenter.ae

Camali Clinic

Based across three locations, Camali offers support to children and adults in the UAE. Mental Health support services for adults include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, counselling, and programs for those with eating disorders. Check out their support groups and programmes for children between the ages of two and 19, as well as various adult programmes which take place at The Day Therapy Centre on a weekly and monthly basis. They have a branch in Abu Dhabi, too (Contact the team on 600-503 035)

Camali Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 276 6064. Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 276 6064. camaliclinic.com

Reverse Psychology

A British-owned and managed community mental health support clinic with an international team that specialises in a variety of treatments. As well as a range of talking therapies they also offer cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), Compassion focused therapy, psychodynamic and play therapy for children. They also offer online therapy as an innovative way of providing everybody with the same opportunities.

Reverse Psychology, Vila 573, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, open Mon to Fri 9am to 7pm, Sat 10am to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 880 5007 reversepsychology.ae

Images: Supplied and social