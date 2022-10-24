Sponsored: Experience a ‘Dark Fairytale’ this Halloween at Billionaire Dubai…

Transformed into an enchanted fairyland, this palace of opulence and splendor welcomes you for an evening of spell-binding entertainment and spectacular food… If you so dare. The already glamorous venue has been eerily enhanced and undergone a deliciously macabre makeover fit for the frightfully fun celebrations.

If you go down to Billionaire over Halloween, you better go in disguise, we’ve heard tales of forest fairies lurking in the shadows, to give you a dark surprise.

The four day event at this epic ‘dinner and a show’ venue promises to weave wicked fables of visually arresting legend, where the performers’ ‘as standard’ feats of acrobatic, seemingly paranormal, excellence are given an otherworldly edge. The limited haunted run begins on Friday October 28 and will be available to book all the way up to Halloween, October 31 when the main event will be taking place.

And because the show must go on… As always, after an evening of wondrously scary but sexy amusement, the lavish sit down restaurant becomes a high energy and exclusive after-party club. For the spooky season festivities — internationally acclaimed Italian DJ, Joseph Capriati has been shipped in to drop spinning spine chilling beats and create the perfect atmosphere for the most fiendish of throwdowns.

The incredible dinner and a show is presented to you by ‘the masters of Extravaganza.’ They do not take the title lightly. With acrobats hanging by their hair (yes, their hair) accompanied by superb singing and dancing – it is an experience that truly is ‘a once in a lifetime’ thing to behold.

Sip on bespoke cocktails prepared by craft experts and prepared to be blown away by the performing creme of the business that is show. And if that alone is not sufficient to pique your curiosity — the news that the menu, specially designed by Chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu, is a masterclass of Italian flavours fused with new-Asian flair, should hopefully seal the deal.

There is no room for compromise, no excuse for second best, when you’re living the life of a Billionaire.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay. Friday 28 October to Monday 31 October, 9pm ’til late. Minimum spend starting from Dhs1,000 per person which is based on food and beverage consumption. Tel: (0)56 678 3357, billionairesociety.com, @billionairedubaiofficial